Uk's First Baby Born From A Womb Transplant

A groundbreaking moment in the world of reproductive medicine has been marked in the UK, as a baby girl was born to a mother who received a donated womb. This is the first successful womb transplant in the UK, a remarkable achievement that has captivated medical professionals and the public alike.

Grace Davidson, 36, who was born without a functioning uterus due to a rare condition, gave birth to her daughter, Amy, in February 2025, thanks to a pioneering surgery that took place in 2023.

A Moment Of Emotional Significance

For Grace and her husband, Angus, this was not just a medical procedure—it was a deeply personal journey that began long before the surgery. Grace was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, which causes a lack of a fully developed uterus but leaves the ovaries intact.



“I have always had a mothering instinct, but for years I had been suppressing it because it was too painful to go there.” Grace recalls. She and Angus initially explored options like surrogacy or adoption, but having a biological child of their own remained crucial to them.

The Role Of Amy’s Womb Donation

The decision to proceed with a womb transplant was not easy. Grace’s mother was initially considered as a potential donor, but her uterus was unsuitable.



In 2019, Grace’s sister was evaluated to see if she could donate her womb. Amy had already had two children and had no desire for more. After much counseling, Amy chose to donate her womb to her sister.



Grace’s IVF journey was swift, and she became pregnant on the first attempt after the transplant. “It was quite overwhelming because we’d never really let ourselves imagine what it would be like for her to be here,” Grace shared.

A Groundbreaking Surgical Procedure

The womb transplant took place in February 2023 at Churchill Hospital in Oxford, with a team of over 30 medical professionals working together for 17 hours to successfully complete the procedure. Grace’s sister’s womb was transplanted into her, and she began experiencing her first ever period within two weeks.



This success was a testament to the team’s expertise and the innovative techniques used. Isabel Quiroga, the lead surgeon, reflected on the procedure as “life-enhancing and life-creating,” adding that it “can’t have better than that.”

The Birth Of Baby Amy And Future Hopes

According to BBC, baby Amy was born by caesarean section at Queen Charlotte’s Hospital in London on February 27, 2025. Weighing just over two kilograms, Amy was named after her aunt, who had made it possible for her to be born.

Grace and Angus are overjoyed at the arrival of their baby, describing the moment they first held her as “incredible” and “surreal.” Grace said, “It was quite overwhelming because we’d never really let ourselves imagine what it would be like for her to be here,” she says. The couple now hopes to have a second child, once the medical team deems it safe.

A Life-changing Procedure With Risks

The procedure, though groundbreaking, comes with its risks. To ensure that Grace’s body did not reject the transplanted womb, she has been on immunosuppressants, which can increase the risk of certain cancers if taken over long periods.



The medical team has made it clear that the donated womb will be removed after Grace has her second child, at which point she will no longer need to take these medications. Surgeons are optimistic that any risks posed by long-term use of immunosuppressants will return to baseline once the womb is removed.