Two Meteor Showers Are About to Rock the Night Sky!

As April and May unfold, skywatchers are in for a celestial treat. Two spectacular meteor showers are set to light up the night sky. These two annual events, the Lyrid and Eta Aquariid meteor showers, promise to deliver unforgettable views, with the best visibility depending on your location.

A Legacy from Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher)

Starting on April 17, the Lyrid meteor shower will light up the northern skies, peaking on April 21 to 22. This annual event occurs when Earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), which has a long orbital period of 422 years around the Sun. The meteors in this shower appear to radiate from near the constellation Lyra, giving the Lyrids their name.

This year, the Lyrid shower’s peak coincides with a waning moon, which will be about 40% full. While the moon’s glow can slightly obscure the visibility of the shooting star, EarthSky advises that the best time to observe them will be on the evening of April 21, just before moonrise. If the sky is clear, you might witness 10 to 15 meteors per hour, though the exact number will depend on your location and the weather conditions.

Visibility: Northern Hemisphere Focus

The northern hemisphere will have the best view of the Lyrid meteor shower, especially since the radiant point lies near Lyra, which is high in the northern sky. However, observers in the southern hemisphere may not see many meteors, as the radiant point is too low on the horizon.



The most stunning views will be from North America, Europe, and Asia. For those planning to watch, finding a dark, unobstructed location away from city lights will maximize your experience.

A Gift from Halley’s Comet

From April 20 to May 21, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower will illuminate the skies, with its peak occurring between May 2 and 3. This shower originates from the debris trail of Halley’s Comet, one of the most famous comets in history, which returns to the inner solar system approximately every 76 years. The celestial object appears to radiate from the constellation Aquarius.

During its peak, the Eta Aquariids can produce up to 50–60 meteors per hour, although the intensity may vary depending on your viewing location.



While the southern hemisphere enjoys the most abundant view, the northern hemisphere can still catch glimpses of the meteor shower, albeit with fewer space rock—around 20 per hour in ideal conditions. The best time to observe the Eta Aquariids is during the early morning hours, especially after midnight, when the radiant point is high in the sky.

Viewing Tips for Both Showers

The beauty of the falling star showers like the Lyrids and Eta Aquariids is that no special equipment is necessary to enjoy the show. All you need is a comfortable spot, clear skies, and your own two eyes. While binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, they aren’t required. For optimal viewing, make sure you’re away from artificial lights, ideally in a dark rural area.

If you’re unsure when to look up, you can check Time and Date for precise local conditions and predictions for each meteor shower. Also, you can stay ahead of future sky streak events by downloading the International Meteor Organization‘s 2025 meteor shower calendar.