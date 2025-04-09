Tokyo Turns to 4-Day Workweek in a Desperate Bid to Free Japan from Its ‘Oldest Population’ Title

As Japan grapples with an ongoing demographic crisis, Tokyo has introduced a groundbreaking measure aimed at improving work-life balance and boosting its birth rate. The Tokyo Metropolitan government will roll out a four-day workweek for its employees in an effort to address the nation’s rapidly aging population and declining birth rates.

Tokyo’s Bold New Policy to Improve Work-Life Balance

In an effort to support working parents, particularly women, Tokyo’s four-day workweek is paired with a new “childcare partial leave” policy. This allows parents to reduce their working hours by two hours per day, providing more flexibility for childcare.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike explained that the new initiative seeks to ensure that women do not have to sacrifice their careers due to life events like childbirth or child-rearing. During her speech at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, Koike said:

“We will continue to review work styles flexibly to ensure that women do not have to sacrifice their careers due to life events such as childbirth or child-rearing.”

Japan’s Declining Birth Rate Presents a Looming Crisis

Japan’s fertility rate has fallen to a record low, with just 350,074 births recorded from January to June 2024—down 5.7% from the same period in 2023. The fertility rate in Japan now stands at 1.2 children per woman, far below the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population.

Tokyo’s rate is even more alarming, with only 0.99 children per woman. As Japan’s elderly population continues to grow, the country faces significant challenges in maintaining its workforce and social structure.

Despite decades of government efforts to reverse the trend, including generous parental leave, childcare subsidies, and financial incentives for families, Japan’s birth rate continues to decline.

In fact, it has been falling steadily for the past eight years, and current policies appear to have had little impact on reversing this demographic decline.

Gender Inequality and Its Impact on Family Planning

One of the primary reasons for Japan’s low fertility rate is the significant gender disparity in domestic responsibilities. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), women in Japan perform five times more unpaid household labor than men, which includes childcare and elder care.

This unequal distribution of household work makes it increasingly difficult for women to balance family life and career aspirations, contributing to their decision to have fewer children.

The hope behind Tokyo’s four-day workweek is that it will lead to a more equitable distribution of unpaid work at home. Studies in other countries have shown that a shorter workweek can lead to men spending more time on childcare and household chores.

In one trial, men reported spending 22% more time on childcare and 23% more time on housework when participating in a four-day workweek. This shift in household dynamics could provide women with more opportunities to focus on their careers and reduce the pressures associated with having a larger family.

However, while the four-day workweek may offer a solution to some of the challenges faced by working parents, experts remain cautious about its broader applicability.

Julia Hobsbawm, founder of the workplace consultancy Workathon, pointed out: “I firmly believe that there is no one-size-fits-all.” She stressed that the success of such policies depends on the specific needs of different industries and cultural contexts.