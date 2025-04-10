This Telescope Could Finally Spot Planet Nine and Unlock Secrets of Our Solar System

Astronomers have long suspected that an enormous, unseen planet is hiding somewhere far beyond Neptune, quietly shaping the orbits of icy objects at the edge of our solar system. Now, a new generation of telescopes may be about to prove it.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, perched atop a remote Chilean mountain, is preparing to survey the night sky in greater detail than ever before. Among its many missions, one has captured the imagination of astronomers and space enthusiasts alike: the search for Planet Nine, a hypothetical world thought to lurk in the dark outskirts of our solar system. The latest developments in this search were recently reported by NPR.

The Planet That Refuses to Be Found

The idea of Planet Nine isn’t new. For years, astronomers have observed clustering in the orbits of trans-Neptunian objects—icy, rocky bodies far from the Sun—suggesting the gravitational influence of something massive pulling the strings in the background.

Among the scientists who have championed the theory is Mike Brown, the astronomer best known for demoting Pluto to dwarf planet status. Along with his colleagues, he has spent the last decade arguing that only a planet-sized object could explain the strange orbits of these distant bodies.

Still, despite years of searching with powerful telescopes, the object itself has remained invisible.

The Milky Way shines over the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in an image taken in October 2024.

A New Eye on the Sky

That could soon change. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, scheduled to begin full science operations in the coming year, is equipped with the largest digital camera ever built for astronomy and a unique ability to scan wide portions of the sky repeatedly and quickly. Its mission: to track moving and variable objects in space over time.

“The telescope itself is a big telescope, so it can see really faint objects,” said Bob Blum, director of Rubin’s operations. By comparing successive images taken over multiple nights, researchers will be able to detect subtle shifts in position that could indicate a distant planet creeping through space.

Closing In on the Target

While the exact location of Planet Nine remains unknown, estimates suggest it could be five to ten times the mass of Earth and orbit hundreds of times farther from the Sun than our own planet. That would make it extremely faint and slow-moving, explaining why it has managed to elude detection so far.

Still, the team is hopeful. According to Scott Sheppard, a planetary scientist involved in the hunt, Rubin’s observing power gives the project a strong chance of success—perhaps as high as 70 to 80 percent. That optimism stems from the telescope’s ability to detect not only the planet itself but also smaller objects whose motions might betray its presence.

More Than a Planet Hunt

Although the search for Planet Nine is one of the more tantalizing goals, Rubin’s contributions will go far beyond it. The observatory will help chart near-Earth asteroids, study the mysterious nature of dark matter, and produce an unprecedented “movie” of the night sky, tracking how stars, galaxies, and other objects change over time.

But for many astronomers—and the public—the prospect of discovering a new planet in our own solar system is the most captivating. If Planet Nine is found, it would be the first such discovery since Neptune in 1846 and would mark a monumental shift in our understanding of how the solar system formed and evolved.

As the Vera Rubin Observatory prepares to scan the heavens, the question no longer seems to be if Planet Nine exists—but when we’ll finally catch it in the act.