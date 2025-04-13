This Electronic Device That We All Throw Away Contains 450 Milligrams of 22-Carat Gold

Every year, millions of people discard their old electronic devices without realizing they’re throwing away something valuable—22-carat gold. Researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland have developed an eco-friendly technique to recover this gold from electronic waste, offering a sustainable and innovative approach that could transform how we handle the growing issue of e-waste.

Gold Inside Your Gadgets

When an electronic device breaks or becomes obsolete, the common response is to toss it in the trash. This global habit contributes to the nearly 50 million tons of electronic waste generated each year. What’s often overlooked is that these devices contain significant amounts of gold, especially in internal components like circuit boards.

In fact, a single ton of e-waste can contain between 300 to 400 grams of gold, which is considerably more than what’s typically extracted from mined ore. Yet, due to current practices, most of this precious metal ends up in landfills.

The traditional methods of gold extraction—using harsh chemicals such as cyanide or mercury—are not only costly but also environmentally harmful, adding another layer of damage to an already unsustainable process.

How the gold is recovered: Gold ions adhere to a sponge of protein fibrils. (Source: Peydayesh M et al. Advanced Materials, 2024, adapted)

Cheese Industry Waste Fuels a New Solution

The new method developed at ETH Zurich offers a cleaner, greener alternative. At the core of this technique is a sponge-like material made from protein fibrils derived from whey, a byproduct of the cheese-making process. These protein-based sponges are capable of capturing gold ions from solutions containing dissolved electronic components.

Once the gold is absorbed, a heat treatment converts it into solid nuggets of 22-carat gold. Remarkably, the process is so efficient that 20 circuit boards are enough to yield around 450 milligrams of pure gold. This scientific advance provides not just an environmentally safe way to extract gold, but also introduces a use for agricultural waste, reducing the burden on multiple industries at once.

Aerogel loaded with gold ions. (Source: Peydayesh M et al. Advanced Materials 2024)

Toward a Circular Economy in Electronics

The implications of this discovery go beyond gold recovery. Electronic devices also contain nickel, copper, and palladium, which are valuable and recoverable using complementary technologies like pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy.

When combined with the ETH Zurich method, these techniques could significantly boost the efficiency and sustainability of electronic recycling efforts. Currently, about 80 percent of global e-waste is not recycled, according to France Live. That represents not only an environmental concern, but also a lost economic opportunity.

By recovering more materials from discarded electronics, industries can reduce their reliance on environmentally destructive mining operations and support a more circular economy that keeps resources in use for as long as possible.

Cleaner Technology with Long-Term Potential

The Swiss innovation represents a major shift in how we view e-waste—not as trash, but as a resource-rich reservoir of valuable materials. And unlike traditional mining, this method requires no toxic chemicals, poses minimal risks to the environment, and makes use of materials that would otherwise be discarded.

This development may soon influence the recycling industry on a broader scale, encouraging companies and consumers alike to reconsider how they dispose of their old electronics. As awareness spreads, the idea of turning yesterday’s tech into tomorrow’s treasure might become more than just a scientific curiosity—it could shape the future of resource recovery.