This Chinese Technology Is Beyond Imagination: Faster than an Airplane, and Already Tested

China is taking a bold step into the future of transportation with the development of a supersonic hyperloop system that could outperform commercial aviation in both speed and efficiency. Blending magnetic levitation (maglev) technology with low-pressure vacuum tubes, the project is already undergoing testing and could be operational on some routes in the course of this year.

Testing Futuristic Speed in Shanxi

The initial tests are taking place in Shanxi province, where a 2-kilometer test track has been constructed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). The hyperloop capsules are designed to hover just above the track using magnetic levitation, virtually eliminating friction.

At the same time, the capsules operate within a vacuum tube where air pressure is drastically reduced, allowing for minimal air resistance and potentially groundbreaking speeds.

While Chinese authorities have not officially disclosed the velocity reached during the initial tests, sources close to the project suggest that the system may eventually achieve speeds exceeding 1,000 kilometers per hour.

At that rate, travel time between Beijing and Shanghai could drop to around 90 minutes, compared to the current four and a half hours on high-speed trains.

Part of a National Vision for Next-Generation Mobility

This initiative is part of a broader strategic vision to transform domestic travel by 2030, with the hyperloop network designed to link China’s major economic hubs. The construction of the Datong test facility in just 18 months is a reflection of China’s rapid deployment capability when it comes to infrastructure innovation.

Officials plan to begin commercial operations as early as 2025, gradually expanding the network over the next decade. Economically, the system is expected to be significantly more efficient than traditional air travel.

Analysts estimate operating costs could be 20 to 30 percent lower than those of commercial aviation for similar distances. This efficiency would stem not only from energy savings, due to the reduced reliance on fossil fuels, but also from the hyperloop’s smaller environmental footprint.

Terminals would be located within city centers, offering additional time savings compared to airports, which are typically located on urban peripheries.

A T-flight maglev train model on display in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

Engineering Breakthroughs and Critical Challenges

As promising as the technology appears, it comes with substantial engineering and safety challenges. Maintaining a low-pressure environment across thousands of kilometers of tubing is one of the major hurdles. Even a small breach in the system’s seal could jeopardize its functionality.

To address these issues, engineers are working on pressurized capsules capable of withstanding tube depressurization, alongside developing comprehensive emergency evacuation procedures.

Thermal fluctuations between seasons and even between day and night could affect tube alignment, posing a threat to the system’s reliability. To mitigate this, researchers are currently testing advanced composite materials designed to resist expansion and contraction.

The financial investment required to complete a nationwide hyperloop network is also considerable, with estimates exceeding $150 billion. This raises important questions about scalability and return on investment, especially given China’s already extensive high-speed rail infrastructure.