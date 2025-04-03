Think You’re Safe in the Water? These New York Lakes Are Packed With Snakes

Lakes across New York State are becoming unexpected snake hotspots, with some bodies of water now labeled the most snake-infested in the Empire State. From the harmless to the venomous, these reptiles are increasingly sharing swimming holes with unsuspecting visitors.

Top Six Lakes with the Most Snakes in New York

According to a recent report by Hudson Valley Post, aided by A-Z Animals, six lakes have emerged as notable habitats for snake activity:

#6 – Lake George: Known as the “Queen of American Lakes,” this scenic destination hosts common garter snakes, black racers, and the highly venomous timber rattlesnake.

Lake George, New York.

#5 – Canopus Lake: Nestled in Putnam County, this manmade lake is crawling with northern watersnakes and black rat snakes, drawn in by the rich fish population.

Canopus Lake via Appalachian Trail, New York.

#4 – Oneida Lake: The largest lake entirely within New York, this spot is a known home to northern watersnakes and even sightings of eastern massasauga rattlesnakes.

Oneida Lake, New York.

#3 – Lake Erie: Shockingly, this Great Lake harbors an estimated 12,000 watersnakes, including the endemic Lake Erie Water Snake.

Lake Erie, New York.

#2 – Lake Champlain: Straddling the border with Vermont, this lake’s surrounding areas, like Split Rock Mountain, have seen a spike in rattlesnake sightings.

Lake Champlain, New York.

#1 – Echo Lake: Topping the list, this Catskills lake is dubbed New York’s most snake-filled, thanks to a thriving fish population that supports both watersnakes and timber rattlesnakes.

Echo Lake, New York.

How Venomous Are These Snakes?

Among the 17 snake species native to New York, three are venomous:

The timber rattlesnake: Found around Lake George and the Hudson Valley, it can grow up to four feet and is considered very dangerous when provoked.

Timber Rattlesnake.

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake: Rare but present between Syracuse and Rochester, this species tends to be smaller but still venomous.

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake.

The northern copperhead: The most widespread venomous snake in New York, found in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Adirondacks.

northern copperhead.

Though bites are rare, encounters are rising, prompting warnings to hikers, swimmers, and boaters to stay alert.

What Attracts Snakes to These Lakes?

It all comes down to food and shelter. Most of these lakes support rich ecosystems, particularly abundant in fish and amphibians, which are prime prey for water-loving snakes.

Echo Lake, for example, offers a near-perfect feeding ground, explaining its place at the top of the list. In Lake Erie, the Lake Erie Water Snake thrives thanks to the western shoreline’s unique habitats.

Canopus Lake and Lake Champlain are similarly rich in cover and food sources, making them attractive to both harmless and venomous species.

Is It Safe to Swim?

For the most part, yes—especially if you’re cautious. Most snakes, including the northern watersnake, prefer to avoid humans. These snakes may appear aggressive but typically retreat unless threatened.

The timber rattlesnake, however, can strike if startled. Locals and tourists are advised to:

Stick to clear, well-used trails

Watch where you step, especially near rocky areas or thick vegetation

Keep pets leashed and out of dense brush

Never attempt to handle or provoke a snake

Snake or Fish? Unexpected Aquatic Dangers

While snakes dominate the headlines, another aquatic predator made waves: the muskellunge. A Winnipeg woman was dragged underwater by one of these massive fish, described as looking “like an alligator.”

Native to New York and known as “the fish of 10,000 casts,” muskies are top-tier freshwater predators—and proof that danger in the water comes in many forms.

Eyes Open on the Water

New York’s lakes remain stunning summer destinations, but with a growing reptile presence, awareness is key. Whether it’s a harmless garter snake or a lurking rattlesnake, it’s no longer just bugs and sunburns that outdoor lovers need to watch out for.

Stay safe, stay alert, and maybe give that inviting lake a second glance before you dive in.