They Swam With Dinosaurs—Now These Jurassic-Era Fish Are Dying Out Because of…

A prehistoric fish species that once swam alongside the dinosaurs might still be clinging to life in a muddy stretch of river in southern Kazakhstan. The Syr Darya sturgeon, unseen since the 1960s, is now at the center of a high-stakes mission led by researchers who believe the species may have escaped extinction.

A Fossil from the Jurassic Hiding in Plain Sight

The Syr Darya sturgeon is the smallest of the 26 sturgeon species, reaching only 22 centimeters in length. With its long flattened snout, sensory barbels, and five rows of sharp bony plates along its body, the species shares key anatomical features with its larger cousins, such as the massive beluga sturgeon that can reach over 7 meters in length.

For 162 million years, sturgeons have survived monumental environmental upheavals. They lived through the breakup of continents, survived mass extinctions, and outlasted the meteorite impact that wiped out the dinosaurs. But despite this extraordinary evolutionary resilience, they now face a threat more formidable than any natural catastrophe: humans.

Environmental Collapse on the Syr Darya

Bernie Kuhajda, an aquatic ecosystem biologist with the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, traveled to the Syr Darya River in December, drawn by faint hopes and old memories. He is one of the few scientists who has ever seen the Syr Darya sturgeon—though only as preserved specimens stored in jars in museums across London, Moscow, and Saint Petersburg.

The region’s landscape, lined with dormant grasses and floodplain mud, is not picturesque. Yet it is precisely this forgotten stretch of river where Kuhajda believes the fish might still exist. “I’ve seen them, yes, but dead, in a jar,” he recalled when contacted by the wildlife nonprofit Re:Wild, which supports expeditions to locate “lost species” — animals not seen in at least ten years but not confirmed extinct.

The sturgeon’s disappearance coincided with the construction of Soviet-era dams that dramatically altered the Syr Darya’s flow. These barriers blocked access to upstream spawning grounds, permanently disrupted the river’s hydrology, and contributed to the collapse of the once-thriving ecosystem flowing into the Aral Sea.

All twenty-six existing sturgeon species are on the IUCN Red List of Vulnerable, Endangered, Critically Endangered or Extinct in the Wild. In Kazakhstan, the Syr Darya sturgeon sought by biologist Bernie Kuhajda (right) may already be extinct. Photo by David Guttenfelder

A Legacy Endangered by Human Hands

Globally, the situation for sturgeons is dire. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 17 out of 25 known species are critically endangered, with one already extinct in the wild. Since 1970, global sturgeon populations have plummeted by 94%.

Their reproductive needs make them especially vulnerable. Sturgeons migrate long distances to spawn, and their larvae drift downstream after hatching. The construction of dams, widespread dredging, and river diversions for irrigation have destroyed these natural migration corridors.

Pollution from agriculture and mining has further degraded water quality, introducing toxic algae and sediment that harm both eggs and young fish. The Syr Darya sturgeon is not prized for its caviar like other species, but that hasn’t protected it from extinction pressures.

“It took just two hundred years to destroy the entire river habitat of the sturgeons,” said Kuhajda. Today, even species that once thrived in free-flowing waters are trapped by human-made obstacles, both physical and ecological.

Restoring a sturgeon population is a long-term task. These lake sturgeons from the St. Lawrence River in New York State can live for over 100 years, and only start reproducing between the ages of 15 and 33. Photo by David Guttenfelder

A Final Hope for a Forgotten Fish

Despite the grim outlook, Kuhajda and his colleague Dave Neely are pressing on. If they find a surviving population, they plan to follow a proven conservation protocol: capture mature individuals, fertilize their eggs in hatcheries, and rear juveniles for reintroduction. Hatcheries and juvenile transport programs have already been established in regions where spawning routes are blocked.

Kuhajda’s optimism was fueled during a roadside stop at a local fish seller’s stall. After showing images of preserved Syr Darya specimens, a fisherman claimed to have caught a similar fish years ago. This encounter added urgency to the search, reinforcing hopes that the species might still swim beneath the river’s murky surface.

With custom-made nets in hand, the researchers now comb the silty bottom of the Syr Darya. For a fish that survived 160 million years, its continued existence may now depend entirely on what they find.