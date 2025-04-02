These Space Sails, Built in 24 Hours, Could Enable Fast Interplanetary Missions!

A recent breakthrough in nanotechnology could drastically accelerate the timeline of future space missions. Scientists from the Delft University of Technology and Brown University have unveiled an ultra-light, laser-propelled photon sail that could enable probes to travel across the solar system—and potentially to other stars—at unprecedented speeds.

A New Era for Laser-Propelled Spacecraft

The concept of using light to propel spacecraft isn’t new. Initiatives like Breakthrough Starshot have long envisioned small, ultra-fast probes driven by lasers to reach the nearest star systems within decades.

But actual implementation has been hindered by the immense technological complexity involved, particularly the manufacturing of sails thin and light enough to respond to radiation pressure while being structurally stable. That’s where the work of Lucas Norder and his colleagues comes in.

The team developed sails that measure 60 by 60 millimeters and are only 200 nanometers thick—about 400 times thinner than a sheet of paper. These sails are engineered from pentagonally structured photonic crystals, which act like neural networks for light, optimizing the way photons interact with the sail’s surface.

The sails are riddled with billions of holes at the nanoscale, reducing mass while maintaining reflectivity and control. According to the researchers, these photonic structures give the sails their key performance characteristics, particularly the ability to convert laser light into usable propulsion with high efficiency.

From Years to Hours: Manufacturing Reimagined

One of the most significant aspects of the project is the sheer speed with which these sails can now be produced. Older designs, like those proposed for Breakthrough Starshot, faced enormous logistical hurdles.

Fabricating a sail with billions of nanoscale perforations took more than a decade using traditional methods. By contrast, the Delft and Brown collaboration has compressed this timeline to just 24 hours. This leap in manufacturing speed doesn’t just bring the concept closer to reality—it also allows for rapid iteration and testing of new designs.

Dr. Richard Norte, associate professor at Delft, highlights the importance of the breakthrough by describing the design as “a completely new way of thinking about nanotechnology.” The sails are not only incredibly thin but also scalable.

In theory, a full-scale version could span the length of seven football fields while retaining a thickness of just a millimeter. Norte emphasizes that it’s the material’s unique combination of large surface area and nanoscale structure that gives it such unusual optical and mechanical properties.

Working principle and designs for photonic crystal reflectors.

First Steps Toward Faster Missions to Mars

The sails are still in the early stages of testing, with propulsion only demonstrated across picometer-scale distances—far too small for space travel. However, the Delft team’s next milestone involves achieving motion over centimeter distances here on Earth. While that may seem minimal, it would mark a 10-billion-fold improvement over the distances previously achieved using laser propulsion.

Should this technology scale as anticipated, its implications could be dramatic. A journey to Mars, which typically takes six to nine months, could be shortened to just a few days for lightweight probes.

These sails, propelled by Earth-based or orbital lasers, would open the door not only to rapid exploration of our solar system but also to experimental physics on the nature of light-matter interaction and relativistic phenomena at macroscopic scales.

A platform for new frontiers in physics and exploration

The sails developed by the team are more than propulsion devices—they represent a new class of experimental platform for understanding how light and matter behave together. The research, which is backed by funding from the European Union, puts Delft at the forefront of both materials science and space propulsion.

According to Dr. Norte, these sails are “more than just another step in miniaturization,” and represent the merging of engineering at both massive and minuscule scales.

By enabling precise control over photons and forces at the nanoscale, these structures offer a rare opportunity to test relativistic effects and photon behavior in ways previously considered impossible outside of large-scale observatories or colliders