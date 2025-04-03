The Legendary “Concorde” Appears on Radar, Seen Flying from Paris to New York After 22 Years

On April 1, 2025, aviation enthusiasts and casual observers alike were left stunned when a Concorde aircraft was spotted making a transatlantic flight between Paris and New York. The unexpected appearance of the supersonic jet, tracked live by tens of thousands of people, immediately sparked a wave of speculation and intrigue across online communities.

A Supersonic Icon Reappears

The flight was listed as AF9999, allegedly operated by Air France, and was seen on FlightRadar24, a popular real-time aircraft tracking platform. According to the flight information displayed on the site, the plane was flying from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle in Paris to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The travel time was posted as just three hours and thirty minutes — a hallmark of the Concorde’s signature performance in its prime. What caught viewers’ attention was the unmistakable long, pointed nose of the aircraft and its unique profile.

It was a shape that could only belong to one of the most recognizable airliners in history. For many tracking the flight, the appearance of the Concorde raised immediate questions. Was the aircraft back in service after 22 years? Was this a secret test? Or could something else entirely be at play?

A Well-Executed April Fool’s Day Surprise

As the buzz intensified, so did the skepticism. A quick glance at the calendar revealed the truth: it was April Fool’s Day. The supersonic flight was not a real return to the skies but a meticulously crafted prank orchestrated by FlightRadar24.

The clever ruse turned into a viral success, as more than 50,000 people followed the virtual flight in real time, captivated by the possibility of seeing the legendary aircraft in action once more.

Most tracked flight right now – #AF9999 flying from Paris to New York. pic.twitter.com/g1PRn8h1YD — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 1, 2025

Later the same day, FlightRadar24 doubled down on the stunt by simulating a second Concorde flight. This time, the flight path stretched from London Heathrow to JFK, and it drew in an additional 43,000 viewers, all eager to believe — even if just for a moment — that the Concorde had returned.

Nostalgia for the “White Bird” Still Runs Deep

The Concorde, often affectionately referred to as the “White Bird,” has held a lasting place in the public imagination since its retirement in 2003. Its final commercial flight was completed on November 26, 2003, and since then, the aircraft has remained grounded, seen only in museums and archival footage.

The widespread attention that the prank attracted serves as a testament to the enduring allure of the supersonic aircraft, and how deeply it remains embedded in aviation history.

Not the Only April 1st Twist in Transportation

The Concorde prank was not the only elaborate April Fool’s stunt on April 1. On the social media platform X, French commuter group Plus de Trains joined in on the festivities by announcing that users of the Pass Navigo Liberté Plus would benefit from discounted taxi fares starting July 1, 2025.

Souscrit à plus de 700000 exemplaires, le Pass Navigo Liberté Plus ajoute une corde à son arc : il permettra d’utiliser le taxi à partir du 1er juillet 2025 avec un tarif unique spécifique.

La Région envisage un tarif de 15€ pour toute course au sein de l’Ile de France (45€… pic.twitter.com/adGGew0AXQ — Plus de trains (@Plusdetrains) April 1, 2025

Like the Concorde hoax, the announcement was quickly identified as a joke — but not before sparking its own share of confusion and curiosity. By the end of the day, it was clear that no Concorde had soared through the skies.

Yet for tens of thousands of viewers, even the simulated return of the aircraft offered a brief thrill and a powerful reminder of the fascination that supersonic travel continues to inspire.