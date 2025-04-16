A Texas Cave Just Revealed Its 7,000-Year-Old Secrets – What These Ancient Tools Tell Us

In a groundbreaking archaeological discovery in western Texas, a team of researchers has unearthed a monumental hunting kit that may be the oldest ever found in North America. The artifacts, dating back almost 7,000 years, were uncovered in the San Esteban Rockshelter near Marfa, Texas.

A Window into Prehistoric Life

The site, which had remained largely undisturbed for over six millennia. Archaeologists believe that the cave, once used as a shelter, was the site where a hunter laid out his tools, leaving behind those that had broken during use. The artifacts were preserved in a remarkable state.

“We were just stunned, because I’ve never seen that stuff,” said Bryon Schroeder, director of the Center for Big Bend Studies at Sul Ross State University. “It makes the past way less abstract. … It’s like, ‘Wow, these people were people.”

The discovery is part of a larger project led by the Odyssey Archaeological Research program at the University of Kansas, in collaboration with the Center for Big Bend Studies. Over the past six years, the team has been excavating the San Esteban Rockshelter, making their first find in 2020 and continuing to unearth new artifacts each year.

Credit: Robert Greeson, Center for Big Bend Studies

Unearthing the Past

Among the most significant finds is a spear-throwing tool, known as an atlatl, which is thought to be the oldest of its kind discovered in North America.



“The oldest item found so far, a spear-thrower called an atlatl, was dated to almost 7,000 years old,” said the researchers in a 2023 paper, where they suggested it was the oldest one found on the continent.



What makes this find even more remarkable is that the hide still contained intact hair, preserved for thousands of years. “Somebody folded that hide up and sat that right on top of this rock. And nobody touched it for 6,000 years,” Schroeder recalled in a statement to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Most artifacts from prehistoric times are made of stone, and these tools are much more commonly found. James David Kilby, an expert in hunter-gatherer anthropology at Texas State University, noted that “the mix of stone tools with tools made from organic materials, like wood, remind[s] us that stone tools are just one component of these much more complex tool assemblages.”

The Preservation and Study of Ancient Tools

Though the research team has made incredible strides in uncovering and cataloging the artifacts, much work remains to be done. The researchers are still working to determine whether all the objects found at the site belonged to the same hunting kit, or whether they came from different time periods. Also, they are collaborating with Indigenous groups to gain approval to test the human waste found near the tools.

Researchers hope to gain more insights into the practices and lives of early hunter-gatherers. “If it really is a contemporaneous kit,” said Schroeder, “it’s a pretty monumental finding.”

The project team is optimistic that their ongoing research will help paint a fuller picture of prehistoric life in North America, shedding light on the technological innovations that allowed early humans to survive and thrive in a challenging environment.