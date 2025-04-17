A Student Uncovers Strange Mummy That Sat Forgotten for Years

A strange, one-foot-long mummy with burnt-looking skin and sharp white teeth has become the focus of a forensic investigation at Michigan State University (MSU). Initially uncovered in 2018 during renovations in Cook Hall, the creature—now dubbed the “CAPacabra”—had remained largely ignored until Jerielle Cartales, a PhD student in forensic archaeology, took on the case.

From Ceiling Find To Campus Curiosity

The bizarre specimen, discovered along with a disembodied head in the ceiling of Cook Hall, was handed over to the Campus Archaeology Program (CAP). For years, it sat untouched, receiving only a playful nickname that merged the program’s acronym with the chupacabra, a creature from cryptid folklore.

No serious research was initiated until Cartales, a first-year fellow at CAP, came across the mummy. Drawn by her fascination with skeletal remains—“as any normal, well-adjusted child should,” she joked—Cartales saw potential in this overlooked cadaver. “He’s very cute,” she said, despite its grotesque features and dried intestinal remnants.

Credit: Alexis Schmidt

A Creature Out Of Place, And Possibly Out Of Time

The mummy’s origins remain unclear, with speculation ranging from recent death to a possible century-old demise. Cartales explained that natural mummification can happen quickly in dry, stable environments—“think Otzi the iceman, or roadkill lying out in the sun,” noted the article. Given the location of the discovery, she suspects it might have been near an air duct or heater.

But the greatest question remains its species. The initial assumption was opossum, but Cartales ruled that out: “We were just throwing ideas at the wall to see what would stick,” she said, noting its sharp teeth and flat snout were inconsistent with opossum anatomy.



The leading candidates now include raccoon and dog—though Cartales clarified, “It’s not a dog. We just need the actual photography proof to show it.”

Science Meets Obsession in the Lab

In a recent lab session at the Forensic Anthropology Lab, Cartales, alongside lab director Carolyn Isaac, X-rayed the creature to dig deeper into its identity. The results were both revealing and bizarre. As the scan appeared on-screen, Cartales reacted instinctively: “I’m obsessed with it.” The image showed the creature in a striking pose—“It’s kind of like an action shot,” Isaac commented.

The X-ray confirmed the creature was likely young at the time of death. “Some of the bones were fused together, while others — like its spine vertebrae — weren’t,” Cartales explained, indicating it was near adulthood. The dental structure supported this too, revealing both baby and incoming adult teeth.

Credit: Alexis Schmidt

Raccoon, Relic Or Something Else?

The mummy’s feet diverged notably from canine features, pushing the raccoon hypothesis forward. Still, Cartales remains committed to a meticulous process.



She plans to compare the mummy’s skeletal structure to verified animal skulls, with help from the MSU Museum’s collection. Fortunately, her resources are close at hand. “She won’t have to go far to get a raccoon skull,” the article notes. Cartales added with a laugh, “I have one at home. As one does.”

Over time, what started as a forgotten artifact has become a centerpiece of curiosity, merging forensics, anthropology, and a touch of the macabre.



