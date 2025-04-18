A 630-Foot Deep Sinkhole in China Just Revealed a Lost World From the Age of Dinosaurs

In the limestone heartlands of southern China, massive sinkholes known as tiankengs are revealing untouched ecosystems and species previously unknown to science. These enormous chasms, also referred to as heavenly pits.

Sinkholes with a Secret Life

Known as tiankengs, or “heavenly pits,” these giant sinkholes are not new to geologists. But recent expeditions are redefining what scientists thought they knew.



In August, cave explorers descended into a newly found tiankeng that measures roughly 300 meters long, 150 meters wide, and over 190 meters deep. It’s one of 30 such formations documented in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, home to part of the UNESCO-listed South China Karst.

A Lost Forest In The Depths

Far from being lifeless voids, the tiankengs harbor lush, undisturbed forests. According to researcher Tang Jianmin, the biodiversity found within these vertical caverns is staggering.



Describing a tiankeng he explored in 2016, Jianmin said: “The scene down there was stunning: an underground pristine forest with no trace of human activities, with 40 metre-high ancient trees and a group of endangered wild plants from the times of dinosaurs.”



These subterranean oases are rich with life despite receiving minimal sunlight, and scientists now understand more about how they thrive.

A Nutrient-rich Microclimate

A recent study published in July sheds light on the survival strategy of tiankeng ecosystems. Researchers found that plants such as nettles, ferns, and the Chinese rain bell (Strobilanthes cusia) adapt by absorbing an abundance of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.



The study explained: “Plants can adapt to adverse environments by adjusting their nutrient content.” These conditions, paired with high humidity and a unique microclimate, create fertile grounds for rare flora to grow up to the forest canopy.

A Sanctuary For The Unknown

Karst tiankengs are not just ecological oddities — they’re sanctuaries. Their steep cliffs and inaccessible terrain have shielded them from human interference, preserving ancient biomes and allowing species to evolve in isolation.



Jianmin emphasizes their significance, writing: “Karst tiankeng is a relatively closed environment with high humidity, low temperature and a high concentration of negative oxygen ions.”

Credit: UNESCO

Global Significance Of China’s Tiankengs

Out of approximately 300 tiankengs identified worldwide, two-thirds are located in China. Other examples have been found in Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Madagascar, and parts of Europe. But none match the scale and biological diversity of those in the South China Karst.



The terrain’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage site underscores its importance, both geologically and ecologically. As Jianmin puts it: “There is also a good chance that previously unknown species will be discovered in these environments.”

Scientists continue to descend into these deep chasms, each expedition uncovers new threads of the planet’s natural story. Far from being mere geological curiosities, China’s tiankengs are proving to be living laboratories, offering insights into the resilience of life and the evolutionary paths taken in isolation.