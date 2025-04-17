Should Soybeans Be Banned from American Cafeterias? France’s Food Safety Agency Anses Sounds the Alarm and Warns of the Risks!

France’s national food safety authority has issued a stark recommendation that could impact menus across the country’s public institutions. The Agence nationale de sécurité sanitaire de l’alimentation, de l’environnement et du travail (Anses) has raised concerns over the risks of excessive soy consumption, particularly in the context of mass catering services like school cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Why Soy Is Under Renewed Scrutiny

Soy-based products like soy milk, tofu, and miso have become increasingly visible in Western diets. Long a staple in Asian cuisine, soy is especially popular among vegetarian and vegan consumers due to its high content of plant-based proteins.

But despite its popularity, soy is a controversial food. Its composition includes phytoestrogens, specifically isoflavones, which are naturally occurring compounds known to have estrogen-like hormonal activity. According to Anses, high levels of isoflavones can have toxic effects on the reproductive system.

The agency has now formally recommended that soy products no longer be served in public catering facilities, regardless of age group. This measure, Anses states in its March 24, 2025 publication, aims to avoid overconsumption of foods rich in isoflavones.

Who Would Be Affected by the Guidance

The recommendation would apply to a wide range of institutions. The list includes day-care centers, preschools, primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, nursing homes, vacation centers, and prisons.

Experts cited in the report highlight that high soy intake may extend the length of menstrual cycles in women and reduce testosterone levels in men, with potential negative effects on fertility. In children, the concern is focused on the possibility of hormonal disruption during development due to prolonged exposure to isoflavones.

Anses points out that isoflavones, although naturally found in many plants, are especially concentrated in soy—which remains the primary known source of these compounds in the human diet.

Soy Already Has Limited Use in Collective Catering

Despite the gravity of Anses’ warning, soy is not currently a major player in collective catering. The publication 60 Millions de Consommateurs recently reported that the Syndicat national de la restauration collective has responded to Anses, stating that crèches no longer use soy-based products.

In school cafeterias, soy is already used in a very limited capacity. It is only included as part of the vegetarian menu experiment outlined by the Conseil national de la restauration collective, which allows one soy-based meal for every five vegetarian meals served.

This limited frequency already reflects an effort to manage soy intake across age groups, but Anses is now recommending more decisive action to ensure population-wide protection from hormonal risks.

How to Reduce Soy Exposure Without Cutting Plant Proteins

Anses emphasizes that it is entirely possible to reduce exposure to isoflavones while maintaining a healthy, plant-rich diet. One strategy is to diversify plant protein sources—for example, by replacing soy with legumes such as lentils or beans.

The agency also notes the importance of distinguishing between different soy-based products, as isoflavone levels vary widely. Some soy snacks, like soy-based crackers, can contain 100 times more isoflavones than other products like soy sauce, which is typically fermented and used in small quantities.

These insights suggest that consumers and institutions alike can reduce risk not only by lowering overall soy intake, but also by choosing products more carefully.