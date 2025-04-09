Scientists Uncover 100,000 Submerged Mountains Beneath the Ocean Floor in Breakthrough Map

In a revolutionary advancement in oceanography, scientists have created one of the most detailed maps of the ocean floor to date. The map, compiled using high-resolution data from the SWOT satellite, has revealed the existence of nearly 100,000 submerged mountains, called seamounts, scattered across the ocean floor.

The Role of the SWOT Satellite in Mapping the Ocean Floor

Historically, the task of mapping the ocean floor has lagged behind efforts to chart the surfaces of other celestial bodies, such as the Moon. Much of our understanding of the seabed has been limited, with only about 25% of the ocean floor being mapped through sonar technology aboard ships.

However, the SWOT (Surface Water and Ocean Topography) satellites, a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency CNES, has provided researchers with a powerful tool to explore the oceans in greater detail. The SWOT satellite is equipped with advanced sensors that measure tiny, centimeter-scale differences in sea surface height, revealing features on the ocean floor.

These variations are caused by geological formations like seamounts and abyssal hills, which exert a stronger gravitational pull than their surrounding areas. The satellite’s ability to detect these subtle changes with unprecedented precision has allowed scientists to uncover previously hidden features of the ocean floor.

A detailed view of the Pacific Ocean region off the coast of Mexico is overlaid with gravity information indicating the location of depressions (purple) and elevations (green) on the seafloor. Numerous seamounts appear as raised green dots in the image.

Uncovering the Hidden Mountains of the Ocean

One of the most striking discoveries made through the SWOT satellite’s observations is the existence of nearly 100,000 seamounts beneath the ocean’s surface. These submerged mountains, many of which are less than half the size of previously detected seamounts, have the potential to reshape our understanding of oceanic geography.

The seamounts play a crucial role in influencing deep-sea currents and are often hotspots for marine life due to their ability to concentrate nutrients on their slopes. According to David Sandwell, a geophysicist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the SWOT satellite has represented a major breakthrough in the ability to map the seafloor.

“The SWOT satellite represented a breakthrough in our ability to map the seabed,” Sandwell said, highlighting the significant strides in technology that have made these discoveries possible.

A detailed view of the southern Indian Ocean is overlaid with gravity information indicating the location of depressions (purple) and elevations (green) on the seafloor. Abyssal hills appear as parallel green bands throughout much of the image. Numerous fracture zones are also shown as purple lines.

Abyssal Hills and Their Geological Significance

In addition to seamounts, the SWOT satellite has provided new insights into the formation and distribution of abyssal hills, which cover around 70% of the ocean floor. These hills, which form in parallel ridges as tectonic plates separate, have long been difficult to observe due to their small size.

However, the enhanced capabilities of the SWOT satellite have made it possible to map these features with greater clarity. Yao Yu, an oceanographer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and lead author of the paper, noted that abyssal hills are “the most abundant landform on Earth.”

Despite their ubiquity, their small scale has made them difficult to detect, but SWOT’s precision allows researchers to study them in detail. The hills are not just significant in terms of their geological history; they also influence ocean tides and deep currents, factors that researchers are still working to fully understand.

Implications for Marine Life and Geological Research

The newly mapped features of the ocean floor are not just important for scientists studying the Earth’s geology—they also have important implications for marine life.

The seamounts, for instance, are vital for the movement of ocean currents, which in turn affect the distribution of nutrients in the deep sea. These nutrient-rich areas attract marine organisms, creating oases in otherwise barren sections of the ocean floor.

The data collected by the SWOT satellite also has broader applications, such as improving navigation, aiding in the installation of underwater communication cables, and providing crucial insights into the movement of tectonic plates.