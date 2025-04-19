Scientists Stunned by Ghost Galaxy With No Dark Matter—And It May Not Be Alone

Astronomers have identified a new ultra-diffuse galaxy that appears to defy one of the fundamental assumptions of modern cosmology: the presence of dark matter. The galaxy, dubbed FCC 224, lies at the edge of the Fornax Cluster, about 65 million light-years from Earth, and exhibits the mysterious absence of dark matter—a substance long believed to be essential in shaping and stabilizing galaxies. What makes this discovery even more intriguing is that FCC 224 may not be an isolated anomaly, but part of a growing population of “ghost galaxies” that seem to lack the invisible glue that binds the universe together.

As reported by Space.com and detailed in a peer-reviewed study published in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers from two independent teams used Hubble Space Telescope imagery and data from the Keck Observatory to analyze the galaxy’s structure and internal motion. FCC 224 now joins a rare class of galaxies that challenge nearly everything scientists thought they understood about how galaxies form and evolve.

No Dark Matter, But Packed With Stars

FCC 224 is classified as an ultra-diffuse galaxy—similar in size to the Milky Way, but containing far fewer stars. These galaxies are faint and spread out, making them difficult to detect. However, what sets FCC 224 apart is its rich population of compact star clusters, a feature usually seen in dark-matter-rich galaxies.

In her study, Maria Buzzo, a doctoral candidate at Swinburne University of Technology, found that the star clusters in FCC 224 were moving at surprisingly slow speeds, suggesting the galaxy lacked the gravitational force typically supplied by a dark matter halo. “No existing galaxy formation model within our standard cosmological paradigm can currently explain how this galaxy came to be,” Buzzo said, underlining the deep puzzle FCC 224 presents.

The Collision Hypothesis

In a separate analysis, Yimeng Tang and colleagues at UC Santa Cruz propose that FCC 224 may have formed during a violent cosmic collision between gas-rich galaxies. In such scenarios, the gas separates from dark matter, and new stars may form in the expelled material—resulting in galaxies with little or no dark matter.

Tang’s team drew parallels to NGC 1052-DF2 and DF4, two previously identified galaxies also lacking dark matter, which are thought to have formed in a similar fashion. They believe FCC 224 may have a twin: a nearby galaxy named FCC 240, which shares nearly identical size, shape, and orientation. If confirmed, this pairing would bolster the case for the collision-origin model.

A Challenge to the Cosmological Standard Model

The existence of galaxies like FCC 224 raises profound questions about the ΛCDM model—the current leading framework for cosmology, which posits that dark matter is fundamental to galaxy formation. Some researchers have suggested that intense starburst activity or unusual feedback mechanisms may expel dark matter from young galaxies, though such processes remain largely theoretical.

The new findings not only add to the mystery, but also provide a critical data point for astronomers. “FCC 224 serves as a crucial data point in our effort to identify and study other dark-matter-deficient galaxies,” Buzzo noted. By expanding the sample of such galaxies, scientists hope to refine their understanding of galaxy evolution, star formation, and the very nature of dark matter itself.