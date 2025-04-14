A Dire Warning: Researchers Forecast the End of Life on Earth – and It’s Closer Than You Think

A chilling new study reveals that Earth’s future is more dangerous than we’ve ever imagined. According to a team of researchers from the University of Bristol, a new supercontinent and extreme climate conditions could spell the end of life on Earth — and it’s closer than we think. Published in the Nature Geoscience journal, the study highlights the consequences of merging continents and rising temperatures that could make Earth uninhabitable for humans and most mammals, setting the stage for an unprecedented mass extinction.

The Triple Whammy of Pangea Ultima’s Effects

One of the most striking aspects of the study is the projected “triple whammy” effect, which refers to three significant factors contributing to the extreme heat that will characterize the Earth of the future: the continentality effect, the hotter sun, and increased CO2 levels.

As the continents gradually merge, the formation of a supercontinent would alter the planet’s climate dramatically. The size and shape of the landmass would increase the continentality effect—a term used to describe how larger landmasses can create extreme temperature fluctuations, both hot and cold, due to reduced oceanic influence. Simultaneously, the sun will continue to brighten, releasing more energy, and carbon dioxide levels are projected to rise significantly due to geological processes like volcanic eruptions.

“The newly emerged supercontinent would effectively create a triple whammy, comprising the continentality effect, hotter sun and more CO2 in the atmosphere, of increasing heat for much of the planet. The result is a mostly hostile environment devoid of food and water sources for mammals,” said Alexander Farnsworth, lead study author and senior research associate at the University of Bristol, in a news release.

The end result of these interconnected factors is a severe heatwave that will devastate many species, including humans, who will struggle to survive in these extreme conditions.

Extreme Temperatures and Humidity: The Key to Our Demise

The simulations predicted that future temperatures on Earth could regularly exceed 40°C to 50°C (104°F to 122°F), with even higher daily extremes due to intense heat and high levels of humidity. This dramatic increase in temperature, coupled with the lack of water sources and vegetation, would make survival near impossible for most mammals.

“Widespread temperatures of between 40°C to 50°C, and even greater daily extremes, compounded by high levels of humidity, would ultimately seal our fate. Humans––along with many other species–– would expire due to their inability to shed this heat through sweat, cooling their bodies,” Farnsworth added.

Humans, specifically, will face the challenge of maintaining a stable body temperature in such extreme heat, which will be exacerbated by humidity that prevents effective sweating, the body’s primary cooling mechanism.

The Role of CO2 and Volcanic Activity in Future Heatwaves

A critical element of the study’s model is the projected increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) over the next 250 million years. As tectonic activity ramps up during the formation of the supercontinent, large volcanic eruptions will release even more CO2 into the atmosphere, creating a greenhouse effect that further intensifies global warming.

“We think CO2 could rise from around 400 parts per million (ppm) today to more than 600 ppm many millions of years in the future. Of course, this assumes that humans will stop burning fossil fuels. Otherwise, we will see those numbers much, much sooner,” said Benjamin Mills, professor at the University of Leeds and co-author of the study.

The combination of rising CO2 levels and extreme volcanic activity will trap heat in the atmosphere, pushing global temperatures into uninhabitable ranges and triggering a mass extinction event for many species, including mammals.

The image shows the warmest, average, monthly temperature (Celsius) for Earth, and the projected supercontinent (Pangea Ultima) in 250 million years, when it would be difficult for almost any mammals to survive. (University of Bristol)

What Does This Mean for the Future of Life on Earth?

While the study points to a grim future, it also underscores the importance of understanding Earth’s long-term climate trends. Despite the inevitable warming in the distant future, researchers emphasize that life on Earth will remain habitable for the foreseeable future, provided we mitigate current climate change impacts.

In conclusion, while Pangea Ultima and the associated extreme heat may seem like a far-off scenario, the study provides an essential reminder of how interconnected Earth’s systems are and how shifts in our planet’s structure and climate could have irreversible consequences. The findings suggest that the end of life on Earth won’t be caused by human actions alone but by the natural forces of the planet, working over millions of years to create a planet that may no longer support life.