This Rare Fossil Connects The Dots In A 180-million-year-old Evolutionary Mystery

A complete Plesiopterys wildi fossil unearthed in southern Germany is offering new insight into the early diversification of these long-necked marine reptiles. The discovery, published on March 31, 2025 in PeerJ Life and Environment, highlights how plesiosaurs may have evolved into regionally distinct species much earlier than previously believed.

When Plesiosaurs Ruled The Shallow Jurassic Seas

The fossil, designated MH 7, was found in the famous Posidonienschiefer Formation near Holzmaden, a site better known for its wealth of ichthyosaur and marine crocodile fossils. Yet plesiosaur remains are rare in the region, making this near-complete specimen especially significant.

Dated to around 180 million years ago, this Plesiopterys wildi fossil offers a unique glimpse into the Early Jurassic marine ecosystem. Researchers believe the individual was a subadult, and the exceptional preservation has allowed for detailed anatomical analysis.

“The Holzmaden specimen gives us an unprecedented look at Plesiopterys wildi in a more mature stage of development, allowing us to refine our understanding of this species and its place in plesiosaur evolution,” said Miguel Marx of Lund University, the study’s lead author.

How Early Plesiosaurs Set The Stage

New phylogenetic analysis places Plesiopterys wildi on a pivotal branch of the plesiosaur evolutionary tree. The species appears to be an early-diverging plesiosauroid, closely related to Franconiasaurus brevispinus, indicating a gradual evolutionary shift toward more derived cryptoclidid plesiosaurs of the Late Jurassic.

This fossil supports the idea that these marine reptiles were already exploring specialized adaptations and undergoing lineage diversification long before previously assumed timelines.

“Our research reinforces that plesiosaurs were already evolving specialized adaptations and distinct regional lineages much earlier than we used to believe,” said Sven Sachs, co-author and researcher at Naturkunde-Museum Bielefeld.

(A) Ventral view of the mandible and associated skull elements. (B) Mandible and skull elements are labeled. (C) Left lateral view of the mandible. Credit: PeerJ Life and Environment.

Evidence Of Early Regional Endemism

One of the most compelling aspects of the discovery is the indication of early regional endemism. Rather than being widespread generalists, plesiosaurs may have evolved into regionally adapted species, isolated within different zones of the shallow European seas.

This insight challenges long-held assumptions that marine reptiles only developed geographic specialization later in the Jurassic. The team suggests that local environmental conditions were already influencing evolutionary trajectories at this early stage.

“It also suggests that distinct plesiosaur communities may have evolved in different regions of the European seas during the Early Jurassic.” Marx explained.

Reshaping The Timeline Of Marine Reptile Evolution

The MH 7 fossil reframes the Early Jurassic not as a quiet interlude, but as a period marked by rapid evolutionary experimentation. Its near-complete state bridges the gap between Triassic marine reptiles and the highly specialized plesiosaurs that emerged later in the Jurassic.

An international team—drawing from Lund University, Uppsala University, Urwelt-Museum Hauff, and Naturkunde-Museum Bielefeld—underscores that the fossil sharpens the description of Plesiopterys wildi and illuminates broader patterns of biogeographic partitioning and early specialization in the marine reptile record.

A Fossil With Future Implications

Looking ahead, fossils like MH 7 may significantly shift paleontologists’ understanding of Early Jurassic marine life. Rather than seeing complexity as a product of later periods, this discovery reveals that plesiosaurs were already diversifying into regionally distinct and ecologically specialized lineages far earlier than once believed.