1,000-Year-Old Mexican Pyramid Crumbles After Storms – Locals Call It a ‘Bad Omen’

A 15-meter-tall pyramid at the archaeological site of Ihuatzio in western Mexico collapsed in late July 2024 after heavy rainfall and months of intense drought compromised its structure. The site, a key relic of the P’urhépechas, is now facing urgent restoration efforts amidst growing concerns about the impact of climate change on ancient cultural heritage.

A Monument Weakened By Climate Extremes

On July 29, after weeks of torrential downpours across Michoacán, the south wall of the iconic pyramid at Ihuatzio gave way, crumbling into a heap of rubble.

According to officials from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the damage is extensive: six of the monument’s stepped levels are now affected, including its core, retaining wall, and outer façade.



The collapse came after Mexico endured its worst drought in three decades, followed by a brutal rainy season that overwhelmed already fractured structures.

A Thousand Years Of History Undone In A Night

According to Science Alert, Ihuatzio, which means “land of the coyotes” in Nahuatl, was first settled over 1,100 years ago by indigenous groups before becoming a major center of the P’urhépecha Empire. This civilization famously resisted Aztec conquest, and their cultural legacy remains active in the region today.



The pyramid that collapsed was among the best-preserved monuments of this historic site, which also features another pyramid, a fortress-like tower, and ceremonial tombs. It stood as a powerful symbol of the enduring indigenous heritage in central Mexico.

Climate-linked Degradation Of Heritage Sites

The collapse is just one episode in a growing global pattern. Climate change is increasingly threatening archaeological treasures around the world. Rising temperatures, fluctuating precipitation levels, and more frequent extreme weather events are destabilizing ancient structures from Europe to Oceania.



As INAH stated in its official communication, “The high temperatures, previously recorded in the area, and the consequent drought caused cracks that favored the filtration of water into the interior of the pre-Hispanic building.” The combination of structural fatigue and sudden water infiltration sealed the pyramid’s fate.

A Cultural Loss And A Warning

For some, the destruction carries symbolic meaning. Tariakuiri Alvarez, a member of the P’urhépecha community, commented on the event’s deeper significance: “Before the arrival of foreign conquerors in Mexico, something similar happened, and it was because the gods were displeased,” said the article. His reflection echoes ancestral interpretations of natural disasters as signs of divine dissatisfaction.

Efforts To Safeguard What Remains

Restoration teams from INAH are now focused on stabilizing the remaining structure to prevent further degradation. The collapse at Ihuatzio has reignited debates about the vulnerability of archaeological heritage in the face of anthropogenic climate shifts.

This case adds urgency to calls for better protection, monitoring, and investment in safeguarding endangered monuments. Experts emphasize that without adaptive preservation strategies, more sites could soon follow the same path as Ihuatzio.

Just days before the Ihuatzio collapse, Utah’s famous Double Arch also succumbed to erosion and changing water levels. These recent incidents underline a sobering truth: the world’s ancient wonders, shaped by centuries of resilience, are now crumbling under the weight of a rapidly changing planet.