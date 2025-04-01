A Million-Mile-Long Plasma Twist Just Launched From the Sun—And It’s on Camera

In a dramatic new finding, the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter has captured a massive, spiraling jet of solar wind stretching over 1.2 million miles from the Sun’s surface—offering a rare, up-close look at the forces driving our solar system’s space weather. Captured during the spacecraft’s perihelion passage, the swirling stream was observed by the Metis coronagraph and is the subject of a new peer-reviewed study published in The Astrophysical Journal.

“In this paper, we present observations by Metis during its perihelion passage of a striking helical radial structure that extended from 1.5 to 3 [solar radii] and lasted for more than 3 hr,” the research team wrote. “To the best of our knowledge, these observations are unique, in that they appear to show directly the long-duration outflow of Alfvénic solar wind into the heliosphere.”

The video and data offer the most direct look yet at how Alfvénic waves launch material from the Sun’s corona into interplanetary space—something never before captured so clearly in motion.

A Helix from the Heart of the Sun

The structure was observed during Solar Orbiter’s perihelion passage—its closest approach to the Sun—on October 12, 2022. Researchers described the solar wind’s formation as a “helical radial structure” that extended from 1.5 to 3 solar radii, or up to nearly 1.3 million miles in length. According to the authors, these observations are “unique”, directly capturing the long-duration release of solar wind from deep inside the corona.

The footage may help scientists understand how these Alfvén waves carry energy from the Sun’s surface into the solar system—an open question that has long puzzled solar physicists.

Why This Video Is a Big Deal

What makes this video so exceptional isn’t just its scale—it’s that it shows the solar wind at its source, not just after it reaches Earth. Solar wind impacts us daily, triggering auroras, disrupting satellites, and affecting radio signals. But seeing it emerge from the Sun in real time gives researchers a new way to trace these effects back to their origin.

Until now, much of what we knew about the solar wind came from what reached us near Earth or what could be inferred from models. The Metis instrument aboard Solar Orbiter is the only active tool capable of capturing such subtle, detailed views of this phenomenon so close to the Sun itself.

Looking Ahead: A Mission with More to Reveal

The Solar Orbiter has already delivered several remarkable discoveries since its launch, including views of mini-jets near the solar poles and close-up imaging of coronal eruptions. This latest capture is part of its larger mission: to observe the Sun’s poles, track magnetic activity, and study the formation of the solar wind with more clarity than ever before.

Currently scheduled to operate through 2026, the mission may be extended until 2030. If it continues to perform at this level, Solar Orbiter could dramatically expand our understanding of the space weather engine at the heart of our solar system.