Aurora Alert: Northern Lights Set to Illuminate the Skies in 8 U.S. States Tonight

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible tonight, April 8, 2025, in several northern U.S. states, according to a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as reported by Forbes. While no geomagnetic storms are expected, the aurora will still put on a captivating display for stargazers lucky enough to be in the right location.

Best Viewing Locations and Timing for the Northern Lights

Tonight, the aurora will be visible in parts of Alaska, Canada, and several northern U.S. states, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.

To catch the best view of the northern lights, head north—the further north you are, the better your chances of seeing the show. The best time to view the lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, when the skies are darkest. For those in the U.S., the lights will be visible as far south as northern Michigan, with visibility extending northward.

The Kp index (which measures the strength of aurora activity) is forecasted at 3, which means a moderately strong display is expected. While geomagnetic storms are not predicted, this level of aurora activity should still make for a pleasant and visually striking light show, especially in regions far from artificial light sources.

Solar Activity and Future Aurora Displays

This year, the northern lights are particularly frequent due to the solar maximum phase of the 11-year solar cycle. During the solar maximum, solar flares and geomagnetic storms occur more often, leading to increased auroral activity. These solar events, which involve the sun releasing charged particles into space, interact with Earth’s magnetic field, creating the stunning light displays known as the aurora borealis.

The solar maximum is the peak of the solar cycle, a period of heightened solar activity that typically lasts for several years. During this phase, the sun is at its most active, generating more sunspots and solar flares. As these charged particles reach Earth, they can trigger geomagnetic storms that are responsible for creating strong aurora displays. This results in the more frequent and visible auroras we’re experiencing in 2025.