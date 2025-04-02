Nasa Sent Mice To Space… And Their Bones Were Full Of Holes

Floating in microgravity may look effortless, but for bones, it’s anything but. A new NASA study on mice reveals that the bones most critical for bearing weight on Earth are especially vulnerable to deterioration in space — and the effects may be irreversible.

Dramatic Bone Loss Observed In Key Skeletal Zones

After spending 37 days on board the International Space Station (ISS), the hindlimb femurs of mice showed severe degradation. Large holes were visible in the ends of the bones, particularly where they connect to the hip and knee — regions essential for mobility and load-bearing.

By contrast, the lumbar spine remained largely unaffected. This is notable because in four-legged mice, the lumbar spine doesn’t carry the same weight burden as in upright humans. This suggests that bones regularly exposed to Earth’s gravity — and thus, to stress — are those most rapidly compromised in a zero-gravity environment.

“A specific focus of our study is the femur because of its major weight-bearing role in the mouse,”explained researchers from NASA and the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science.

The principle at work seems starkly simple: use it or lose it. In microgravity, bones that aren’t stressed through daily use seem to deteriorate rapidly, similar to muscles that atrophy from disuse.

Ground Control Reveals Deeper Insight Into Causes

To isolate the cause of this bone loss, NASA researchers designed a nuanced control. Mice on Earth were kept in movement-restricted cages and subjected to rocket launch simulations.

“If space radiation in low Earth orbit or other systemic factors were the primary effectors of bone loss during spaceflight, we would expect systemic changes to the skeletal system,” the researchers stated.

More precisely, it appears that the internal architecture of bones is crumbling from within. Even bones with thick outer walls, like the femoral neck, lost significant amounts of their inner, sponge-like marrow tissue after exposure to weightlessness.

Faster Than Osteoporosis, Harder To Reverse

The scale and speed of bone loss in space are alarming. Human astronauts can lose 1% or more of their bone density per month — roughly ten times faster than what occurs with osteoporosis on Earth. The damage may be permanent or only partially reversible.

The mice used in the NASA study were young and in a critical phase of bone development. Their femurs showed signs of premature ossification, where cartilage turns to bone earlier than expected. This stunted growth could mean that microgravity doesn’t just weaken bones — it could also disrupt development altogether.

According to Science Alert, these cautionary results come from “NASA’s longest-duration spaceflight rodent study to date.”

Exercise, Not Supplements, May Be The Key

If space radiation and diet are not the major factors, then traditional countermeasures like calcium supplements or vitamin D may offer limited help. Instead, the study points toward mechanical loading — essentially, exercise — as the most promising strategy.

“Treadmills with harnesses that hold a user to the ground or devices that mimic weight lifting in space could prove more effective,” quote Science Alert.

These technologies are already part of daily routines aboard the ISS but may need to be scaled up significantly for missions lasting months or even years.