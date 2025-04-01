Nasa Adds Spacex’s Starship To Official Launch Roster

NASA has officially added SpaceX’s Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, to its lineup of approved launch vehicles—a move that could reshape how the agency tackles deep space missions for years to come. As reported by Space.com, Starship has now been included in NASA’s Launch Services II (NLS II) contract pool, opening the door for it to carry NASA payloads to orbit, the Moon, and potentially beyond.

While Starship has yet to complete a full orbital mission, its inclusion signals growing confidence in SpaceX’s bold ambitions—and its rapidly evolving launch system.

The World’s Biggest Rocket Joins the Big Leagues

Standing 403 feet tall, Starship is a two-stage, fully reusable rocket that dwarfs every launch vehicle in history. Though it’s still in the test flight phase, SpaceX has now flown Starship eight times from its Starbase facility in South Texas, including multiple attempts at orbital velocity.

With Starship now included in the NLS II contract, SpaceX joins an elite roster of companies authorized to deliver NASA missions into space. The contract allows NASA to select the vehicle for a wide range of low- and medium-risk payloads, including Earth-orbiting satellites and planetary probes—with full technical oversight from the agency.

Explosive Tests, Giant “Chopsticks,” and Reusable Ambitions

Starship’s journey hasn’t been without setbacks. Its most recent test flights—Flight 7 and Flight 8—ended in explosive failures when the upper stage malfunctioned during ascent. Still, the program has demonstrated critical advances, including successful landings of the Super Heavy booster, sometimes using giant mechanical arms—nicknamed “chopsticks”—to catch it mid-air on the launch pad.

SpaceX’s goal is to build a rocket that is not only fully reusable, but capable of launching massive payloads repeatedly, reducing the cost and time of space access.

What NASA Plans to Do With Starship

NASA has already selected a lunar version of Starship as the vehicle that will land astronauts on the Moon for its Artemis III mission, currently targeting 2027. Now, with Starship officially part of NASA’s broader launch roster, it could be tapped for non-crewed scientific missions, cargo deliveries, or even infrastructure development in cis-lunar space.

The NLS II framework extends through 2032, meaning Starship could play a key role in next-decade exploration goals, including missions to Mars or deep-space outposts.

Starship’s Place in the Race to Mars

For SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Starship is more than a rocket—it’s a keystone for making humanity multiplanetary. With plans to use the vehicle for long-distance cargo and crewed missions to Mars, Starship’s approval for NASA contracts brings that vision a step closer to legitimacy in the eyes of the world’s most prominent space agency.

While technical hurdles remain, Starship’s inclusion in NASA’s plans suggests a growing willingness to back high-risk, high-reward launch systems—especially those with the potential to revolutionize space logistics.