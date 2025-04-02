Million-year-old Tunnels Found In Africa—Scientists Think Something Was Living Inside

In the arid landscapes of Namibia, a surprising geological discovery has puzzled scientists. Strange, parallel micro-burrows found deep inside marble and limestone formations may be the remnants of a mysterious microorganism, possibly extinct—or still alive.

Evidence Suggests Biological—not Tectonic—origin Of Tunnels

This full study, titled “Subfossil Fracture-Related Euendolithic Micro-burrows in Marble and Limestone”, was published in the Geomicrobiology Journal on February 27, 2025. The discovery was made by Professor Cees Passchier from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) during fieldwork in Namibia.



While studying ancient rocks that date back to the Precambrian era—some 500 to 600 million years ago—Passchier noticed unusual tube-like formations. These tubes were aligned vertically and formed organized bands, stretching as long as ten meters through the rock.

“We were surprised because these tubes are clearly not the result of a geological process,” said Passchier. Later analysis revealed the presence of biological material inside the tubes, supporting the idea that they were formed by living organisms. But the mystery deepened when no DNA or proteins could be identified in the samples.

From Namibia To Oman: A Widespread Phenomenon

Following the initial discovery in Namibia nearly 15 years ago, similar micro-burrows have been identified in other arid regions, including Oman and Saudi Arabia. In Oman, they were found in limestone, while Saudi samples came from marble. The structures show a remarkable uniformity: tiny tunnels, no more than half a millimeter wide and up to three centimeters long, filled with fine calcium carbonate powder.

“We think that it must have been a microorganism that formed these tubes,” said Passchier. The assumption is that the organism tunneled through rock to access nutrients from the calcium carbonate.

Credit: Cees Passchier

A New Branch Of Life—or A Lost One?

The phenomenon belongs to a class of life known as endolithic microorganisms—organisms that live inside rock and derive nutrients directly from it. These life forms can survive extreme conditions and are known to thrive in deserts. Yet, the precise identity of the organism responsible for the African and Middle Eastern micro-burrows remains unknown.

“What is so exciting about our discovery is that we do not know which endolithic microorganism this is. Is it a known form of life or a completely unknown organism?” Passchier asked.



Since the tunnels were formed deep within solid rock and show no signs of surface access, the organism must have been able to live without light—raising questions about its metabolic mechanisms.

Credit: Cees Passchier

Implications For Planetary Science And Climate

If proven to be biological in origin, these structures could significantly impact our understanding of both the global carbon cycle and the search for life on other planets.

Organisms capable of drilling into solid rock without light or photosynthesis might have analogs on Mars or other rocky worlds. Moreover, their activity may influence Earth’s carbon dioxide balance through chemical alteration of rocks.

“This form of life, of which we do not know whether it still exists, could be important for the global carbon cycle. It is therefore essential that the scientific community becomes aware of it,” said Passchier, urging further investigation by specialists in geomicrobiology and microbial genomics.