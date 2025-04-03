Microbes on the Moon? New Study Suggests Lunar Polar Craters May Preserve Ancient Life

A surprising new study suggests that microbial life could survive in the Moon’s darkest, coldest corners. Researchers modeled conditions in the permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) near the lunar poles—craters that haven’t seen sunlight for billions of years—and concluded these extreme environments may act as natural preservation chambers for microbes. The findings, presented at the 56th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC 2025) and detailed in LPSC abstract #1497, propose that these frozen craters could protect microbes from radiation and heat, allowing them to persist longer than anywhere else on the Moon.

A Hidden Refuge for Microbial Survivors

The study focused on two PSRs—Shackleton and Faustini—known for their extreme cold and near-total lack of sunlight. These conditions, the researchers argue, shield microbes from two of space’s deadliest threats: heat and ultraviolet radiation.

“In space, microbes are typically killed by high heat and ultraviolet radiation,” said Dr. John Moores of York University, lead author of the study. “However, the PSRs are very cold and very dark and, as a result, they are one of the most protective environments in the solar system for the kinds of microbes that are typically present on spacecraft.”

Though microbes in PSRs would remain dormant—unable to grow or reproduce—their spores and organic structures might endure for decades, and in some cases, centuries.

A Risk to Future Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis program plans to send astronauts to these same regions, drawn by the promise of water ice as a vital resource. But this raises serious concerns about microbial contamination—not only from past missions but from the astronauts themselves.

“While we can clean robotic spacecraft fairly well, it is more difficult to decontaminate equipment and spacesuits used in human exploration,” said Moores. “As a result, humans walking into the PSRs will likely carry considerably more contamination with them, some of which will be left behind and be preserved far longer than anywhere else on the moon.”

This microbial persistence could compromise scientific efforts to analyze lunar ice or organic material thought to originate from comets or asteroidal impacts.

Keeping the Moon’s Shadows Pristine

Although protecting PSRs isn’t strictly a planetary protection issue (since the Moon has no native life), the researchers emphasize the importance of preserving the scientific integrity of these areas.

“The question then is to what extent does this contamination matter?” Moores said. “That analysis will be easier if contamination from terrestrial sources is minimized.”

The PSRs are a window into the early solar system, and future missions may seek to analyze trapped molecules to better understand how water and organics were delivered to airless worlds.

Could Microbes Already Be There?

Surprisingly, it’s not impossible that microbes have already reached the PSRs. Spacecraft impacts—such as NASA’s LCROSS mission into Cabeus crater in 2009—may have delivered spores capable of surviving the shock.

“The chance that there is already terrestrial microbial contamination in the PSRs is low but not zero,” Moores noted. “Several spacecraft have impacted within or near the PSRs… If any microbes survived those impacts, they would have been widely dispersed.”

A New Frontier for Astrobiology

The Moon has always been considered sterile, but this new research could redefine how we view its polar regions—not just as cold deserts but as potential time capsules for life. Whether these microbes came from Earth, other bodies, or are remnants of ancient impacts, their presence could reshape lunar science.

As human missions push deeper into these eternally shadowed craters, the line between exploration and contamination may become increasingly blurred. What we discover—or leave behind—could echo far beyond the Moon, influencing how we search for life across the solar system.







