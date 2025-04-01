Massive Iceberg the Size of Chicago Reveals Ancient Ecosystem Never Seen by Humans, Leaving Scientists Speechless

A team of scientists has uncovered a vibrant and previously unseen marine ecosystem in Antarctica, revealed after a massive iceberg calved from the George VI Ice Shelf. The unexpected discovery offers a rare glimpse into life that has existed for centuries beneath over 150 meters of solid ice.

A Window Opens Into the Unknown

The colossal iceberg A-84, roughly the size of Chicago, broke off from the George VI Ice Shelf on January 19, 2025, near the Bellingshausen Sea. Satellite images captured the moment of calving, which exposed a stretch of the Antarctic seafloor that had been sealed off under thick glacial cover for centuries.

Researchers from an international expedition, originally deployed to study the interface between ice and seafloor, quickly altered their mission to investigate the newly revealed zone. Aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel, the team deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) named SuBastian to descend into the depths and conduct a close study of the untouched marine environment.

Led by Dr. Patricia Esquete of the University of Aveiro in Portugal and Dr. Aleksandr Montelli of University College London, the scientists spent days mapping the site, collecting sediment cores, and retrieving biological samples. The operation required navigating without GPS, using acoustic positioning instead, due to the thick ice and extreme conditions.

Satellite imagery showing the iceberg calved from George VI Ice Shelf in the Bellingshausen Sea on 19 January 2025. (Schmidt Ocean Institute/NASA)

Teeming Life Beneath Centuries of Ice

The ecosystem uncovered by SuBastian spans depths from 230 meters to as much as 1,200 meters, and is populated with an astonishing variety of marine life including sponges, anemones, hydroids, corals, icefish, crabs, giant sea spiders, jellyfish, isopods, and octopuses. The team described the area as a thriving community, with organisms of surprising size and maturity.

A particularly large sponge found at 230 meters depth, for example, may have grown for decades or even centuries, based on its estimated growth rate. These organisms had lived entombed under roughly 500 feet of ice, isolated from sunlight and surface nutrients.

The scientists were struck not only by the diversity of species but also by the possibility that several organisms collected could represent previously unknown species. One candidate is a distinctive isopod, sampled from the seabed and now under analysis.

A group of sponges attached to a portion of the seabed that was until recently covered by the George VI Ice Shelf. (ROV SuBastian/Schmidt Ocean Institute)

How Life Survives in Extreme Isolation

The discovery raises fundamental questions about how ecosystems persist in deep-sea Antarctic environments, especially those long cut off from surface-driven nutrient flows. Current theories suggest two primary mechanisms: organic matter falling slowly from above over time, and nutrients transported horizontally by ocean currents slipping beneath the ice shelf.

The expedition’s co-chief, Dr. Esquete, emphasized that the sheer maturity of the ecosystem implies long-term stability. “Based on the size of the animals, the communities we observed have been there for decades, maybe even hundreds of years,” she said.

Co-leader Dr. Montelli noted that this is the first time a comprehensive, interdisciplinary study has been completed in a sub-ice shelf environment, marking a major milestone in Antarctic research. Despite the logistical difficulty of deploying ROVs in such remote and hostile conditions, the mission has already yielded rich insights into the biology, geology, and chemistry of these hidden realms.

A stalk of deep-sea coral found 1,200 meters deep in the recently revealed seabed area. (ROV SuBastian/Schmidt Ocean Institute)

A Rare Glimpse Into a Hidden World

Elsewhere in the Bellingshausen Sea, where ice shelves had previously retreated, the same team has observed recolonization by corals, jellyfish, and other marine life, suggesting that ecosystems begin reestablishing themselves relatively quickly after exposure. These observations reinforce the idea that life adapts swiftly to new environmental openings in polar regions.

Patricia Esquete inspects a possible new species of isopod that was sampled from the bottom of the Bellingshausen Sea off Antarctica. (Alex Ingle/Schmidt Ocean Institute)

The researchers anticipate that analyzing the samples and cataloging the potentially new species found during this expedition will take years. The findings provide a deeper understanding of how isolated ecosystems function beneath floating glaciers, and how these habitats might respond to ongoing environmental change.