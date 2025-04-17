This Man Couldn’t Pee for Two Days — Doctors Pulled Out a 12-Inch Parasite

Doctors in India recently made a rare and unsettling discovery after a 35-year-old man was admitted to the emergency room with urinary retention and fever. What began as a standard medical emergency quickly turned into a parasitological case rarely seen in modern hospitals: the patient had passed one of the largest human parasites ever documented — a blood-red giant kidney worm, measuring nearly 12 inches long.

A Mysterious Case of Urinary Blockage

According to Live Science, the man arrived at a local hospital after experiencing a two-day period of inability to urinate, accompanied by fever and signs of kidney swelling. While his vital signs were mostly within normal ranges, doctors noted tachycardia, pale skin, and abnormal kidney function. Suspecting a urinary tract infection or blockage, physicians inserted a catheter and started antibiotic therapy.

A Disturbing Discovery in the Urine Bag

By the second day of treatment, the patient noticed something alarming: a thin, wiggling worm in his urine collection bag, accompanied by traces of blood. Hospital staff immediately examined his urine for more invertebrates or eggs, but none were found in the days that followed. Still, a sample of the worm and urine was sent to the microbiology department for further analysis.

A 30 cm Parasite in the Kidney

The lab confirmed the organism as Dioctophyma renale, better known as the giant kidney worm — a rare nematode that can reach over a meter in length in females.



This particular specimen was male and measured approximately 30 centimeters long. These worms typically infect the renal system of mammals, and while widespread in the animal kingdom, human infections are extremely uncommon.

Credit: Live Science

An Infection Linked to Raw Fish Consumption

Doctors traced the likely source of the infection to the patient’s habit of eating raw fish caught from a local lake. The man also reported having passed similar worms in the past, though he had never sought medical attention.

The parasite’s larvae are known to infect aquatic animals such as fish, frogs, or tadpoles, and transmission to humans usually occurs through consumption of raw or undercooked host animals.

Rare but Severe Consequences

Though D. renale infections are rare in humans, they can have serious consequences. The worm invades the kidney tissue, often destroying it completely over time.



In some documented cases, nephrectomy has been required. Parasites like this can live up to five years in the human body. As of 2019, only 37 human infections had been confirmed globally.

Treatment and Patient’s Outcome

In this instance, the worm exited the body naturally through urination. The patient remained under observation, but no additional parasites were observed.

Interestingly, the hospital report did not mention the use of antiparasitic drugs, and the patient eventually left the hospital against medical advice. This raises questions about follow-up care and the potential for lingering or repeat infection.

Health professionals emphasize the importance of properly cooking fish and amphibians to prevent such infections. While this case is highly unusual, it serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers lurking in seemingly traditional or harmless dietary habits.

As rare as D. renale cases are, their impact can be both shocking and medically significant.



