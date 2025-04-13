Longevity: To Live 117 Years Eating Only Three Yogurts a Day, Research Confirms

A team of international researchers has taken a deep look at the life of Maria Branyas Morera, who passed away at the age of 117, to uncover the potential lifestyle habits behind her extraordinary longevity. One habit stood out clearly: she ate plain yogurt three times a day. Far from a quirky preference, her dietary routine is now being linked to important biological markers of healthy aging — and backed by a growing body of scientific research.

A Centenarian’s Gut, Under the Microscope

Maria Branyas was born in San Francisco in 1907 and moved to Catalonia at the age of eight, where she spent most of her life. She lived in a rural, low-pollution environment and followed a simple lifestyle. Her diet followed the Mediterranean model — rich in vegetables, legumes, fish, and fermented dairy products. She avoided alcohol and tobacco, remained socially active, and was both mentally sharp and physically independent until late in life.

Published on the BioRxiv platform, Scientists at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute in Spain, led by Dr. Manel Esteller, conducted a multiomics analysis of her biological data. The study revealed that her telomeres, which serve as protective caps on the ends of chromosomes and shorten with age, were longer than those found in many younger individuals.

Her mitochondria, responsible for producing cellular energy, also showed preserved function, suggesting a remarkably youthful metabolic profile. One of the most fascinating aspects of the study was her gut microbiome.

Branyas had an unusually high presence of bifidobacteria and other beneficial microbes commonly associated with low inflammation and efficient immune responses. The researchers concluded that her regular consumption of plain yogurt likely played a major role in maintaining this rare microbial balance.

Yogurt and Reduced Mortality: What the Data Shows

To test whether Maria’s case reflected a broader pattern, another research team at Central South University in China analyzed the dietary habits of 186,000 British adults. Participants in the study were tracked over multiple years, with special attention given to their daily yogurt intake.

The results were compelling. Individuals who consumed just 50 grams of yogurt per day, about half of a standard serving, experienced an 18% lower risk of premature death from all causes. Interestingly, this effect was observed regardless of whether the yogurt was full-fat or low-fat, pointing to the importance of the live bacterial cultures rather than macronutrient content.

These cultures, particularly lactobacilli, help to ferment sugars into lactic acid, which lowers the pH level in the intestines. This more acidic environment discourages the growth of harmful bacteria and supports the development of beneficial ones like bifidobacteria.

Some lactobacilli strains even produce antimicrobial compounds and enhance the integrity of the intestinal lining, ultimately supporting immune function.

How Yogurt Shapes the Microbiome

The gut microbiome, home to more than 100 trillion microorganisms, plays a critical role in digestion, vitamin production, inflammation regulation, and defense against disease. Disruptions in this ecosystem — known as dysbiosis — are increasingly linked to chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and even certain cancers.

Claus Christophersen, a microbiologist at Edith Cowan University, emphasized that bacteria from yogurt don’t just pass through the digestive tract. They can temporarily colonize the gut, especially in the small intestine where many immune cells reside.

In this region, known as the Peyer’s patches, bacteria interact directly with dendritic cells that are essential for modulating immune responses. The protective milk fat in yogurt also helps shield these bacteria from stomach acid, increasing the likelihood that they reach the colon intact.

However, not all yogurt offers the same benefits. Clare Collins, a nutritionist at the University of Newcastle, warned that heavily processed yogurts, particularly those with high sugar content or artificial additives, may compromise the bacteria’s activity.

To truly support the microbiome, she recommends unsweetened natural yogurt containing live cultures like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus—precisely the type Maria Branyas reportedly consumed.

Longevity as a Multifaceted Equation

The researchers behind the study emphasize that yogurt alone isn’t the magic key to longevity. Instead, it’s one piece in a much larger puzzle involving genetics, diet, physical activity, and social connection. Maria’s life provides a unique case study where all of these elements came together.

Genetic analysis showed she carried rare variants related to DNA repair, oxidative stress resilience, mitochondrial efficiency, and neural plasticity. She had longer telomeres, low levels of somatic mutations, and robust mitochondrial function — biological features associated with slower aging.

Her lifestyle further reinforced these advantages. A minimally processed diet, physical movement, emotional support from family, and a peaceful, natural environment likely all contributed. But through all of it, her consistent yogurt habit appears to have supported her microbiome in a way that aligned with — and possibly amplified — these other health-promoting factors.