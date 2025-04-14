In 2019, We Discover a Fungus Capable of Metabolizing Gold — Some Already Want to Make Them the Key to Space Mining

In 2019, Australian researchers made a discovery that would push the boundaries of both biology and mining. They found that certain strains of the Fusarium oxysporum fungus were capable of metabolizing gold. This ability not only caught the attention of the scientific community but also raised intriguing possibilities for future mining ventures—both on Earth and in space.

A Surprising Discovery About Gold

The discovery was made by scientists at the CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency. The Fusarium oxysporum fungus, which is generally known for its role in decomposing organic matter, was found to extract gold particles from its environment. What makes this particularly remarkable is the chemical inertness of gold, which makes it extremely difficult for most organisms to interact with it.

As Dr. Tsing Bohu, the lead researcher of the study, explained, “Gold is so chemically inactive that this type of interaction is unusual and surprising.” This unusual metabolic process, where the fungus incorporates gold into its structure, could provide new methods for gold extraction in the future.

Implications for Earth’s Mining Industry

The discovery of fungi capable of metabolizing gold has already sparked interest within the mining industry, particularly in Australia, the world’s second-largest gold producer. Mining companies are now considering how these fungi could be used to locate new gold deposits.

The concept revolves around using fungi to identify areas rich in gold by analyzing soil for specific strains of Fusarium oxysporum. This is a method that could work similarly to how other natural indicators, such as eucalyptus trees or termite mounds, are used to locate gold.

The idea is to make the search for gold more efficient, potentially reducing the need for invasive mining techniques. In an environment where gold resources are becoming increasingly difficult to access, this breakthrough could offer a more sustainable and less destructive method of gold prospecting.

Plant-pathogenic strain of Fusarium oxysporum that causes fusarium wilt.

Space Mining: Could Fungi Be the Key?

What makes this discovery even more exciting is the potential application in space exploration. Companies are already exploring the possibility of sending microorganisms, including fungi, into space to process ores directly on asteroids and other celestial bodies.

This approach, known as “metabolic mineralurgy,” could change the game for space mining. It aims to address the challenges posed by traditional mining techniques, which are ill-suited to the harsh conditions of space. By sending modified fungi to space, it may be possible to extract metals such as gold from asteroids without the need for heavy machinery or complex equipment.

The concept of using fungi in space mining could significantly simplify resource extraction from space, offering a promising solution to one of the key challenges of space exploration: how to obtain valuable materials in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.