Tourists Rushed Out as Iceland’s Most Famous Volcano Roars Back to Life

A volcanic eruption has begun in southwestern Iceland, prompting emergency evacuations of the town of Grindavík and the iconic Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, authorities confirmed early Tuesday.

Magma On The Move After Weeks Of Warning Signs

According to Phys.org, at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reported the onset of magma flow near Grindavík, a town on the Reykjanes Peninsula that has become a focal point for increasing volcanic activity in recent years.

The event was accompanied by a swarm of earthquakes, signaling the opening of underground fissures that allowed molten rock to rise toward the surface.

This latest eruption marks the eighth volcanic event in the area since the peninsula’s volcanic systems reawakened in 2021 after roughly 800 years of dormancy. The IMO had been closely monitoring the area, warning that conditions for an eruption had been building for days.

No lava had initially reached the surface, but the signs pointed clearly toward imminent activity—and they were right.

Grindavík Evacuated Once Again

Following early signs of unrest, the town of Grindavík, home to around 3,500 residents, was swiftly evacuated. Emergency authorities moved to clear approximately 40 homes on Tuesday morning in response to advancing magma beneath the region.

Local broadcaster RÚV reported that emergency personnel were dispatched overnight to coordinate the operation, using lessons learned from prior incidents. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this stage. “No magma has reached the surface as of now, but an eruption is likely to occur,” the office explained.

Ongoing disruptions have left Grindavík residents in a state of constant vigilance, as the community sits directly above an active rift zone. For many, this week’s eruption reinforces a reality that began nearly four years ago and continues to shape daily life in the area.

Blue Lagoon Shut Down Amid Rising Volcanic Threat

In a separate development, the Blue Lagoon, Iceland’s most iconic geothermal spa and one of its top tourist destinations, was also fully evacuated. Located just north of Grindavík, the spa was closed to guests and staff as tremors intensified near dawn.

The closure comes at a time when Iceland is entering its high season for tourism. The spa has previously shuttered during periods of volcanic activity, but repeated interruptions are starting to raise questions about its long-term sustainability in such a volatile environment.

Government agencies have not yet issued travel restrictions, and international air traffic remains unaffected—a contrast to the Eyjafjallajökull eruption in 2010 that caused widespread flight disruptions across Europe.

A Volcanic Future For The Reykjanes Peninsula

According to geologists, the Reykjanes Peninsula has now entered a new geological chapter. Beneath its surface lies a highly active system of fissures and magma chambers, interacting in complex and increasingly unpredictable ways.

Since 2021, a series of episodic eruptions has taken place, marking the likely beginning of a century-long phase of volcanic activity. These events tend to be slow-moving and non-explosive, but their cumulative effects are mounting—challenging infrastructure, tourism, and regional planning efforts alike.

The growing frequency of magma intrusions underscores the need for continued scientific observation and emergency preparedness across southwestern Iceland.