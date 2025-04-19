Hubble Captures Breathtaking ‘pillar Of Creation’—and It’s One Of The Largest Ever Seen

NASA has unveiled a newly reprocessed image from the Hubble Space Telescope that offers a stunning look at a 9.5-light-year-tall pillar of gas and dust rising from the heart of the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16). Released on April 18, 2025, the image reveals intricate detail within this iconic region of star formation—where powerful radiation from young, massive stars sculpts the interstellar material into towering, otherworldly structures.

Although this particular pillar appears colossal, it represents just a small feature within the much larger Eagle Nebula, located roughly 7,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Serpens. These pillars form when denser regions of cold gas and dust resist erosion from nearby stellar radiation, creating long, narrow columns that endure even as surrounding material evaporates into space.

Sculpted by Stellar Winds and Radiation

Like many of the “pillars of creation” that the Eagle Nebula is famous for, this structure owes its formation to the intense feedback from newborn stars. These stars emit high-energy ultraviolet radiation and powerful winds that blast away less-dense gas and dust. What’s left behind are densely packed spires of material that can themselves serve as cradles for new stars.

According to NASA, the radiation from young stars continues to erode the surface of these pillars, triggering the collapse of gas inside and initiating new rounds of star birth—a process that’s been underway for millions of years in this nebula.

ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll

A Fresh Look at a Celestial Icon

The newly enhanced image was processed from existing Hubble data by scientists working to refine color and resolution using updated imaging techniques. These improvements bring out finer structures in the dust and gas, helping astronomers better understand the physics of star formation, radiation feedback, and gas dynamics within massive nebulae.

The image, credited to ESA/Hubble and NASA, showcases not just the visual beauty of space, but the immense scientific value of long-term astronomical observation. With instruments like Hubble and now the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers continue to peel back the layers of our galaxy’s star factories.