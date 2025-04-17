He Was On Page 16 Of Google — He Found What No One Else Had

A sprawling Maya city hidden for centuries beneath thick jungle in southeastern Mexico has been uncovered by accident, revealing a once-thriving metropolis that may have housed tens of thousands of people. The find, dubbed Valeriana, is being hailed as one of the most significant in recent memory.

How A Google Deep-dive Led To A Major Archaeological Find

The discovery began not with a jungle expedition but with a routine internet search. Luke Auld-Thomas, a PhD student at Tulane University, stumbled upon lidar data buried deep in search engine results.



“I was on something like page 16 of Google search and found a laser survey done by a Mexican organisation for environmental monitoring,” he explained.

The Lidar scan — a laser-based remote sensing technology — had originally been used for environmental monitoring, not archaeology. But when Auld-Thomas processed the data using archaeological methods, he spotted what others had missed: signs of a large, ancient city.



“It’s suggesting that the landscape was just completely full of people at the onset of drought conditions, and it didn’t have a lot of flexibility left. And so maybe the entire system basically unravelled as people moved farther away,” he said.

Credit: BBC



Valeriana: A Dense, Urban Maya Stronghold

Named after a nearby lagoon, Valeriana covers 16.6 square kilometers and is thought to have housed between 30,000 and 50,000 inhabitants during its peak between 750 and 850 AD. That’s more than the number of people living in the region today.



The site is remarkable not only for its size, but also its urban complexity: two major centers, temple pyramids, amphitheaters, plazas, a ball court, and even a reservoir — indicating careful manipulation of the landscape to sustain a large population.

The city also includes dense housing zones and causeways linking neighborhoods, a layout with the hallmarks of a capital city. According to researchers, Valeriana is second only in density to the renowned Calakmul site, located just 100 kilometers away.

Professor Marcello Canuto, co-author of the research, added that the find helps challenge the long-held Western notion that the tropics were where “civilisations went to die.” On the contrary, he noted, “this part of the world was home to rich and complex cultures.”

A Maya City Nobody Noticed — Until Now

Despite its size and proximity — just a 15-minute hike from a major road near Xpujil — the city had remained hidden for centuries. No known photos of the site exist, because, as the researchers noted, “no-one has ever been there.” Local communities may have long suspected something lay beneath the mounds of earth, but no formal exploration had been conducted.

The team recorded a total of 6,764 buildings. Professor Elizabeth Graham of University College London, unaffiliated with the study, highlighted that this supports growing evidence that the Maya lived in complex urban environments, not isolated villages.



“The point is that the landscape is definitely settled – that is, settled in the past – and not, as it appears to the naked eye, uninhabited or ‘wild’.”

Too Many Ruins, Too Little Time

The breakthrough underscores how lidar is transforming archaeology in the tropics. According to Canuto, in the last decade lidar has allowed researchers to map ten times more area than traditional surveys managed in an entire century.

“One of the downsides of discovering lots of new Maya cities in the era of Lidar is that there are more of them than we can ever hope to study,” said Auld-Thomas. “I’ve got to go to Valeriana at some point. It’s so close to the road, how could you not? But I can’t say we will do a project there.”