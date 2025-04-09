Harvard Professor Reveals Why Humans Aren’t Made to “Run” but to “Sit”

In an era where physical activity is celebrated as essential for health, a thought-provoking argument is being made by Daniel E. Lieberman, a renowned researcher and professor of evolutionary biology at Harvard University. In his latest book, Exercised, Lieberman challenges the conventional wisdom that regular intense physical exercise is necessary for maintaining good health.

The Myth of the Athlete

According to Lieberman, human bodies were never evolved to be athletes, and in fact, he suggests that we are more suited to a lifestyle that includes sitting and walking rather than running.

Lieberman’s research dissects the modern obsession with fitness and exercise, arguing that the human body was not made to perform activities like running or continuous strenuous exercise.

While physical activity is undoubtedly beneficial, Lieberman emphasizes that humans did not evolve to exercise regularly. Instead, our evolutionary history involved walking short distances, hunting, and gathering—activities that were far less demanding on the body compared to today’s fitness routines.

He explains that “human beings are not cut out for sport,” and that there is no serious scientific evidence to support the notion that regular intense exercise is a fundamental aspect of human health.

For most of human evolution, people spent a significant amount of time sitting or lying down. Activities such as storytelling or performing manual work were much more common than running for prolonged periods.

The Dangers of Overexertion

Although Lieberman acknowledges the numerous health benefits of physical activity, he warns that excessive exercise can be harmful. As more and more individuals strive to push their physical limits, Lieberman urges caution. He advocates for a more balanced approach to exercise, one that involves neither too much nor too little activity.

In his book, Lieberman advises that there is no need to exercise every day, highlighting the importance of moderation. He points out that physical activity can, in fact, be harmful when it exceeds the body’s natural limits.

According to Lieberman, it’s crucial to regulate physical activity sessions to ensure the correct amount of exercise, avoiding both extremes of inactivity and excessive exertion.

Walking as the Most Natural Form of Exercise

One of Lieberman’s key arguments is that walking is far more natural for humans than running. He asserts that our bodies are better suited for walking long distances rather than engaging in high-impact, long-duration physical activities.

While humans were indeed capable of walking more than 12 kilometers a day in ancient times, running was not a typical activity. The human body evolved to conserve energy, and Lieberman suggests that moderate walking should be embraced as a primary form of exercise.

Even in today’s world, walking remains one of the best ways to stay fit and healthy. Lieberman suggests that something as simple as getting off the metro one station earlier to walk a little more each day can contribute significantly to improving health, without the need for extreme physical exertion.