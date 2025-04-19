Google Maps Finds ‘Stargate’ Near Egypt’s Pyramids— Everyone’s Talking About

A mysterious site discovered on Google Maps just 25 miles south of the pyramids has set off a wave of theories, from ancient alien portals to secret military installations. Originally reported by the Daily Mail on March 31, 2025, the satellite images have triggered global speculation over the origins and purpose of the enigmatic formation.

Bizarre Shape in the Desert

Located at coordinates 29°54’23″N 31°08’02″E, the unusual structure features a horseshoe-shaped formation enclosing another, smaller structure at its center. It’s flanked by geometrically distinct buildings positioned with apparent symmetry, sparking debate online over its function and origin.

Described by some as a potential “Stargate”—a reference to the fictional teleportation device from science fiction—the site has been widely shared on Reddit and YouTube, particularly among UFO-focused communities.



One Reddit user commented, “Looks like what our fighter jet bunkers, or missile launchers, look like when they are in storage” Others speculate it could be a “desert kite,” a type of ancient trap used by prehistoric humans for hunting en masse.

Despite its high visibility on Google Maps, the complex lacks any official label or designation, further fueling theories that its presence is being intentionally obscured.

Proximity To Pyramids Intensifies Tourism Buzz

What makes the site even more tantalizing is its location—a mere 24-minute drive from the Great Pyramid of Khufu, one of the most iconic ancient monuments on Earth. The Giza Plateau, home to the pyramids of Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure, has long been a magnet for mystery, myth, and pseudo-archaeological lore.

While some have called for a field expedition to the coordinates, others warn that similar facilities dot Egypt’s desert landscape, most of which date back to the mid-20th century.



These complexes were often built to support air defense systems, particularly during the Cold War era, when Egypt relied on Soviet-made SAM (Surface-to-Air Missile) installations to defend key infrastructure and military targets.

Elon Musk, UFOs, And The Eternal Alien Debate

This is not the first time Egypt has become the focal point of extraterrestrial obsession. In 2020, Elon Musk sparked controversy when he tweeted: “Aliens built the pyramids obv.” The comment drew a firm rebuttal from Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania al-Mashat, who invited Musk to visit the tombs of the pyramid builders to see human ingenuity firsthand.

Renowned archaeologist Zahi Hawass also weighed in, calling Musk’s claims a “complete hallucination.” Yet the fascination persists—especially when modern imagery unveils ambiguous desert anomalies that lack documentation.

The Secureteam10 YouTube channel, known for its videos on government cover-ups and UFO activity, highlighted a similar site back in 2016, showcasing two long, pointed structures surrounded by concentric shapes.

Military Explanation Or Alien Architecture?

Experts in defense infrastructure have pointed out that the geometry of the site bears strong resemblance to blast berms—raised sand barriers designed to contain explosions—and bunkered hangars used for storing fighter jets or missile systems. Structures with nearly identical layouts can be seen across Iran, Syria, and even the former Soviet Union.

The lack of identification on satellite services could be the result of standard security obfuscation practices, or simply because the facility is no longer active. Still, absence of data only amplifies public curiosity.