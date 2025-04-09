Gold Mining Is Poisoning the Amazon – And Trees Could Expose It All!

In the remote Amazon rainforest, trees are becoming unexpected sentinels against environmental destruction caused by illegal gold mining. New research shows that mercury pollution, a toxic byproduct of mining, is accumulating in tree rings.

Tracking Invisible Mercury Pollution

Gold mining has long been linked to environmental harm, but the full scale of mercury pollution, particularly in small-scale, illegal operations, has been difficult to measure.

As small miners extract gold, they mix liquid mercury with ore, then burn it to separate the gold. This process releases mercury, a dangerous neurotoxin, into the air, land, and water.

Despite its invisible nature, mercury pollution is having a massive environmental impact. We could potentially see whether mining is starting to ramp up,” says Jacqueline Gerson, a researcher at Cornell University.



Mercury from these mining operations is now the largest global source of pollution, surpassing emissions from coal-fired power plants worldwide.

Can Trees Track Mercury Pollution?

While the physical signs of gold mining, the mercury released into the atmosphere is invisible. Enter the trees: certain species, like the wild fig tree (Ficus insipida), absorb pollutants from the air, including mercury.

Gerson and her colleagues decided to test whether tree cores could provide a reliable measure of mercury contamination. By analyzing tree cores from sites near active mining areas, the researchers discovered that trees growing near mining towns showed elevated levels of mercury in their rings.

“The tree is just reflecting what the atmosphere is doing,” Gerson notes.

Measuring Mercury Over Time

The study published in Frontiers in Environmental Science focused on three mining sites in the Peruvian Amazon, with cores collected from wild fig trees. The researchers found that mercury levels were highest in trees closest to mining operations, particularly near mining towns where mercury burning occurs most frequently.

Luis Fernandez, a researcher at Wake Forest University, adds,“You can start to go back and see: how did it change when the mining came?” The team observed a noticeable rise in mercury levels in trees near mining areas after 2005.

A Breakthrough In Environmental Monitoring

The ability to track mercury contamination through trees is a promising development for monitoring the impact of gold mining on the Amazon.

“You can use trees to determine where we need to have interventions,” Gerson points out.

By using trees to identify areas with the highest mercury concentrations, it is possible to target regions that require immediate action, whether it’s providing miners with mercury-free technologies or implementing policies to curb mercury emissions.

This method could also help establish a historical baseline for mercury pollution in the region, making it easier to differentiate between natural mercury levels and those caused by mining activities.

The Global Impact Of Gold Mining

The implications of mercury pollution from small-scale gold mining extend beyond the Amazon. Artisanal gold mining is a significant source of mercury contamination. Fernandez warns, “Artisanal gold mining is something that threatens borders. It corrupts societies. It is a global source of mercury pollution.”

However, efforts to tackle this issue are facing challenges. In the United States, funding for mercury pollution research has been cut. Fernandez’s research consortium, the Center for Amazonian Scientific Innovation, recently had its funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) terminated.



This move, Fernandez argues, is short-sighted: “It is a global source of mercury pollution,” he stresses, calling for international cooperation to address this growing crisis.