Footprint Found in 500-Million-Year-Old Rock—Is Human History a Lie?

A discovery made over half a century ago in Antelope Springs, Utah, continues to raise eyebrows in the scientific community. In 1968, amateur fossil hunter William J. Meister claimed to have found what appears to be a fossilized human footprint.

The Meister Print And The Trilobite Enigma

The footprint, reportedly about the size of a US men’s size 13 (approximately 3.5″ wide by 10.25″ long), stunned onlookers and researchers alike due to its impossible timing. If genuine, it would imply that a human stepped on a living trilobite hundreds of millions of years before the emergence of homo sapiens.

Trilobites, ancient marine arthropods related to modern crabs and shrimps, went extinct long before any hominids are known to have evolved. The notion that someone wearing footwear could have existed during the Cambrian period contradicts everything currently accepted about the evolutionary timeline.

“This amazing find,” as the article recalls, was publicly presented in 1973 during a creation-evolution debate at California State University in Sacramento. Reverend Boswell, a member of the creationist team, stated: “I have here something that pretty much destroys the entire geological column. It has been studied by three laboratories around the world and it’s been tested and found valid.”

“These particular strata are dated Cambrian, supposedly 500 million years extinct before man arrived on the face of the earth.” Boswell added.

Scientists Say No, Creationists Say Proof

Despite the media buzz and public fascination, the scientific community largely dismissed the footprint as a misinterpretation of natural formations. James Madsen, curator at the Museum of Earth Science at the University of Utah, gave a blunt response.



“There were no men 600 million years ago. Neither were there monkeys or bears or ground sloths to make pseudo-human tracks. What man-thing could possibly have been walking about on this planet before vertebrates even evolved?”

The find’s rejection by geologists led Meister to bring the fossil to The Deseret News, gaining nationwide attention. According to the article, one geologist allegedly offered Meister $250,000 for the fossil.

Other Unusual Discoveries From The Region

Shortly after Meister’s find, Dr. Clifford Burdick, a consulting geologist from Tucson, Arizona, discovered what appeared to be a child’s barefoot impression in shale, also in Antelope Springs. The impression, roughly six inches long, featured spreading toes and lacked an arch, consistent with a young child who had never worn shoes.

Burdick noted the footprint’s geological consistency: “The rock chanced to fracture along the front of the toes before the fossil footprint was found. On cross-section, the fabric of the rock stands out in fine laminations or bedding planes. Where the toes pressed into the soft material, the laminations were bowed downward from the horizontal, indicating a weight that had been pressed into the mud.”

A Fossil That Won’t Disappear

Whether it’s an optical illusion, a geological coincidence, or genuine proof of an alternate human history, the Meister print continues to fascinate. As some call for more rigorous scientific re-evaluation, others see it as a powerful symbol of how easily paradigm-shifting evidence can be ignored—or buried.