First Humans Over Earth’s Poles Reveal Stunning Polar Views Aboard SpaceX Dragon Mission

On March 31, SpaceX successfully launched a private mission that sent four amateur astronauts on an unprecedented journey into polar orbit. This marked the first time a human crew has traveled over Earth’s poles, offering a fresh perspective of the planet’s frozen extremities.

The Fram2 mission—named after the famed ship that explored both the Arctic and Antarctic—departed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:46 p.m. ET, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

Shortly after launch, SpaceX released the mission’s first footage, capturing stunning overhead views of Earth’s polar regions. The images were taken from inside the Dragon Resilience spacecraft and shared on social media with the caption, “First views of Earth’s polar regions from Dragon.”

The spacecraft is currently flying at an altitude of 265 to 280 miles, following a path that cuts sharply across the planet at an inclination of about 60 to 90 degrees. This orbit allows the crew to see areas that are rarely visible in traditional spaceflight paths.

First-Timers on a Pioneering Path

The Fram2 crew is made up of four civilians with backgrounds far from conventional astronaut training. Leading the mission is Chun Wang, a cryptocurrency billionaire and the founder of f2pool and stakefish, who is reportedly funding the entire mission.

Alongside him are Jannicke Mikkelsen, a Norwegian cinematographer; Eric Philips, an Australian polar adventurer; and Rabea Rogge, a German robotics researcher. All are flying aboard a vehicle that once made history during Polaris Dawn, the mission that featured the world’s first commercial spacewalk.

Despite being newcomers to spaceflight, the crew is conducting a full schedule of research during their time in orbit. They are expected to remain in space for three to five days, taking advantage of the rare polar vantage point to perform experiments not possible on standard orbital paths.

This is the first human spaceflight for Mission Commander Chun Wang, Vehicle Commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, Vehicle Pilot Rabea Rogge, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Eric Philips.

Source: SpaceX

New Experiments in Deep Space Health

The Fram2 astronauts are carrying out 22 research studies aimed at expanding knowledge on how the human body responds to spaceflight. One key experiment involves taking the first-ever X-ray in space, a milestone in remote medical technology.

The mission also includes tests focused on maintaining muscle and bone mass through exercise in microgravity conditions. Another study involves growing mushrooms in space, which could have implications for sustainable food production on long-duration missions.

SpaceX has stated that upon returning to Earth, the crew will attempt to exit the spacecraft without assistance, offering valuable insights into astronaut recovery and post-mission functionality. This approach will help researchers better understand the effects of short and extended space travel on human performance.

Observing Rare Atmospheric Events

Beyond scientific objectives, Fram2 gives the crew an unmatched view of Earth’s polar skies, where they may observe STEVE—short for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement.

This phenomenon creates shimmering purple and green bands across the atmosphere and is often seen near auroras. From their elevated position, the astronauts may capture clearer imagery of these luminous features than has ever been recorded from Earth.

Traveling in polar orbit is no small feat. It requires more fuel and energy than traditional equatorial orbits and exposes spacecraft to higher levels of radiation. Yet with Fram2, SpaceX has demonstrated that such missions are not only possible—they can also deliver extraordinary scientific and visual returns.