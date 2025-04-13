Every Living Creature on Earth Comes from a Single Ancestor — And It’s Much Older than We Thought

A groundbreaking new study has pushed the timeline of life’s origin further back than previously thought. Researchers have determined that the last universal common ancestor (LUCA) – the microbe from which every living organism on Earth descends – may have existed as early as 4.2 billion years ago, just 400 million years after Earth itself formed.

Tracing Life’s Origins Through Molecular Clocks

LUCA is the hypothesized single-celled ancestor from which all domains of life—Bacteria, Archaea, and eventually Eukaryotes—descended. Although LUCA was not the first living entity, it represents the earliest known common ancestor of all organisms that have left a genetic legacy.

Scientists led by Dr. Edmund Moody from the University of Bristol used a technique called phylogenetic analysis to estimate LUCA’s age. This method examines genetic mutations across thousands of species to understand when lineages diverged.

Over time, genetic mutations accumulate at relatively stable rates. By comparing differences in DNA sequences among diverse modern organisms, the researchers effectively used an “evolutionary clock” to rewind the timeline back to LUCA’s emergence.

Importantly, the timing of divergence for some species is already known from the fossil record. This allowed the team to calibrate their molecular clock and establish LUCA’s likely age with greater confidence. The result was a revised estimate of 4.2 billion years, significantly older than the widely cited figure of 3.8 billion years.

A reconstruction of LUCA, within its evolutionary and ecological context.

A Surprisingly Complex Microbe

Although LUCA lived in an era devoid of multicellular life or atmospheric oxygen, it may have been far from primitive. The research suggests that LUCA was biologically complex, not unlike today’s prokaryotes. It likely possessed DNA-based genetic systems, ribosomes for protein synthesis, and even ATP metabolism – features shared by all living cells today.

Perhaps most intriguing is the possibility that LUCA had a rudimentary immune system. According to the researchers, “even by 4.2 billion years ago, our ancestor was engaging in an arms race with viruses.” This suggests LUCA was not living in isolation, but in a dynamic environment where viruses posed threats that required early forms of biological defense.

Living at the Edge of Habitability

LUCA probably thrived in extreme aquatic environments, such as hydrothermal vents, where high pressures and mineral-rich waters provided the conditions necessary for chemical reactions essential to life. These environments are also central to several leading hypotheses on how life originated, including the alkaline vent theory.

Despite its ancient origin, LUCA may have been part of a primitive microbial ecosystem. Researchers believe it coexisted with other early microbes like methanogens, organisms that likely fed on LUCA’s metabolic waste.

As Dr. Tim Lenton from the University of Exeter explained, “its waste would have been food for other microbes… that would have helped to create a recycling ecosystem.” This early interaction between organisms may represent the first known example of ecological cycling, a fundamental process in modern ecosystems.

A Deeper Look at Early Evolution

The study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, brings together data from multiple scientific disciplines including evolutionary biology, genomics, and Earth sciences. The researchers applied an approach known as gene-tree/species-tree reconciliation, which accounts for the complex exchange of genes across lineages, to reconstruct LUCA’s biology with greater resolution than previous attempts.

“This allows us to say with some confidence—and assess that level of confidence—on how LUCA lived,” said Dr. Tom Williams, a co-author of the study.

Professor Davide Pisani added that LUCA was already “exploiting and changing its environment,” and although it was not alone, its biological features set the stage for the diversity of life that would follow. The findings also align with recent perspectives on the habitability of early Earth.

As Dr. Sandra Álvarez-Carretero noted, “we did not expect LUCA to be so old… however, our results fit with modern views on the habitability of early Earth.” The implication is profound: if life could emerge and diversify so quickly after Earth formed, the same could be true for Earth-like planets elsewhere in the universe.