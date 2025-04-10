Esa’s Mars Express Uncovers Surprising 'moving Rock' On The Red Planet

A fascinating new snapshot from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express has revealed the dynamic landscape of Mars, showcasing both rugged terrain and smoother, younger plains on the planet’s surface. The image captures the Acheron Fossae region, located between two giant volcanoes—Olympus Mons to the south and Alba Mons to the northeast. This area is rich in geological features, such as grabens (trough-like depressions formed by tectonic activity) and rock glaciers, which tell the story of Mars’ geological history and the shifting forces that have shaped the Red Planet.

The images, shared by the European Space Agency, highlight the diverse terrain of Mars, with some areas showing the effects of ancient volcanic and tectonic activity. The Acheron Fossae, which stretches for nearly 800 km, is characterized by these ridges and cliffs, offering a glimpse into the planet’s past as it was once much more geologically active than it is today.

Understanding Mars’ Geological Past

Mars is a planet of contrasts, with both ancient, ridged terrain and smooth, lava-covered plains. The Acheron Fossae region is an excellent example of Mars’ geological diversity. The grabens seen in the image are evidence of tectonic forces that shaped the region nearly four billion years ago, a time when Mars was much more active. These features are now part of a vast system that stretches across Mars, with the ridges continuing for hundreds of kilometers.

Acheron Fossae in 3D

Further, the smooth plains in the lower part of the image indicate the effects of lava flows from nearby volcanic activity, likely from Alba Mons, one of Mars’ largest volcanoes. This suggests a time when Mars had a much more active surface, driven by tectonic movements and volcanic eruptions.

The Movement of Martian Rock

The images also provide evidence of rock glaciers—slabs of rock that have been pushed across the landscape by ice. These glaciers move slowly and leave behind softly meandering lines, similar to waves breaking on a beach, ultimately forming debris aprons. This marks a stark contrast to the rough, rigid terrain of Acheron Fossae, providing clues about Mars’ changing climate and surface processes.

“We can see where this flowing rock has moved away from the cliffs to form softly meandering lines,” explained the scientists, highlighting the importance of these rock glaciers in understanding the history of Mars’ surface. These movements help reconstruct the planet’s past, offering clues about water and ice activity during ancient times.