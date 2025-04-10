Discovery of a Massive Sunken Underwater Mountain in the Atlantic Ocean Relaunches the “Myth of Atlantis”

In a groundbreaking discovery, Spanish researchers have unveiled a massive underwater mountain off the coast of Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, that may be the key to unlocking the mystery of the Atlantis myth. Known as Mount Los Atlantes, this enormous seamount could very well be the origin of the legendary island described by the philosopher Plato.

The Geological Wonder of Mount Los Atlantes

The team of scientists from the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC) discovered the seamount while conducting an expedition to study the volcanic activity in the area.

This extraordinary geological feature measures an impressive 50 kilometers in diameter, containing three now-dormant volcanoes. The seamount, named after the fabled civilization, lies off the coast of Lanzarote. Its base is submerged at depths ranging from 330 to 8,200 feet (100 to 2,500 meters).

Luis Somoza, a geologist with the team, suggested that the existence of Mount Los Atlantes could explain the origin of the Atlantis legend. As Somoza put it:

“This could be the origin of the Atlantis legend.”

Lava flows on Los Atlantes, a newly discovered seamount that sank into the ocean millions of years ago. (Image credit: IGME-CSIC)

Could This Be the Source of the Atlantis Myth?

The legend of Atlantis, as described by Plato, tells the story of an advanced civilization that existed thousands of years ago, only to fall out of favor with the gods due to its decadent ways.

According to Plato, Atlantis was located beyond the “Pillars of Hercules” (modern-day Gibraltar), which places it in the Atlantic Ocean. Mount Los Atlantes, situated off the coast of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, aligns with this description and could very well have been the basis for Plato’s tale.

What is particularly fascinating about this discovery is that the islands forming Mount Los Atlantes would have once been above the water. These volcanic islands, which existed millions of years ago, gradually sank into the ocean as the volcanoes ceased erupting.

Over time, the lava that was ejected from these volcanoes solidified, increasing the density of the landmasses. The increased weight caused the islands to sink beneath the ocean’s surface. This phenomenon of islands sinking beneath the waves mirrors the story of Atlantis, which Plato claimed sank after being punished by the gods.

Close up view of the summit of Los Atlantes, a seamount containing three inactive volcanoes. (Image credit: IGME-CSIC)

A Closer Look at the Lost Islands Beneath the Sea

The fascinating aspect of this discovery is that, despite being submerged, some remnants of these lost islands remain visible. The researchers identified features such as cliffs, sand dunes, and even beaches on the seamount’s flat summit. Somoza explained,

“We have identified beaches, cliffs and sand dunes at the flat summit of the seamount.”

These features provide a glimpse into the environment that once existed on these now-lost islands. These islands would have been a viable habitat for wildlife during the Eocene epoch, between 56 and 34 million years ago, when sea levels were much lower.

As Somoza noted, “During the last ice age, when sea levels were far lower than they are today, the inactive volcanoes would have become islands again.” The islands would have been above water at that time, offering a potential environment for living organisms.

However, once the ice age ended and sea levels rose, the islands were once again submerged, and they remain beneath the waves today.

What’s Next for Mount Los Atlantes?

While the discovery of Mount Los Atlantes has already generated considerable interest, the research is far from over. The scientific team plans to analyze the volcanic rock samples from the seamount to determine the exact timeline of the islands’ formation and subsequent sinking.

By dating the volcanic rocks, the researchers hope to pinpoint when the islands first emerged and when they began their gradual descent into the ocean. These findings could provide crucial information about the geological history of the region and further support the theory that Mount Los Atlantes could be the inspiration for the Atlantis myth.

This ongoing research promises to shed light not only on the Atlantis legend, but also on the broader geological processes that shaped the Canary Islands and surrounding regions. The team is planning further expeditions to the area, where they will continue to explore the underwater volcanoes and their intriguing history.