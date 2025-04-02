Did Volcanoes, Not an Asteroid, Wipe Out the Dinosaurs? Scientists Unveil Stunning New Evidence

For decades, the prevailing theory behind the mass extinction that ended the reign of the dinosaurs has pointed to a catastrophic asteroid impact near today’s Yucatán Peninsula. The massive crater of Chicxulub and a thin global layer of iridium-rich rock have long served as compelling evidence.

But new research brings another ancient Earth-shaping force back into the spotlight: volcanoes. Two independent studies published in Science now suggest that volcanic activity—specifically, the colossal eruptions of the Deccan Traps in present-day India—may have played a major role in this mass extinction event.

Two Timelines, One Fiery Origin

Both research teams built what are now the most detailed eruption timelines of the Deccan volcanic system, using different geological dating techniques. The two chronologies—one led by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, and the other by a team from Princeton University—show surprising agreement on when the activity occurred.

According to their findings, the eruptions began roughly 400,000 years before the asteroid impact and continued for about 600,000 years after the end of the Cretaceous. Despite that overall agreement, the two studies diverge on key points.

The Berkeley-led team, which includes Courtney Sprain, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Liverpool, concluded that 75% of the lava from the Deccan was released after the impact. By contrast, the Princeton group, led by Blair Schoene, identified four major eruption pulses, with the most intense occurring around 100,000 years before the asteroid struck.

That timing suggests volcanic activity may have placed significant stress on ecosystems even before the global consequences of the impact took hold.

Lava Flows and Life-Altering Consequences

The sheer scale of the Deccan eruptions is hard to overstate. Over the span of a million years, these supervolcanoes released more than 560,000 cubic kilometers of lava—enough to encircle the Earth with a rock belt over 8 kilometers wide and 1.6 kilometers high.

For comparison, the 2018 eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea released only 0.8 cubic kilometers of lava over several months. Along with lava, the Deccan eruptions released immense quantities of greenhouse gases and aerosols, which could have warmed the planet or blocked sunlight—either of which might have deeply disrupted Cretaceous ecosystems.

Volcanic activity on this scale is already implicated in other extinction events. Massive eruptions in Siberia are believed to have triggered the Permian-Triassic extinction, the deadliest known in Earth’s history.

Similarly, the potential for the Deccan Traps to disrupt climate, alter atmospheric chemistry, and push life on Earth to a breaking point continues to raise new questions about what actually ended the dinosaur era.

The hardened lava flows of the Deccan Traps, in western India, may have played a role in the demise of the dinosaurs. Gerta Keller

The Science of Volcanic Clocks

To construct their timelines, both teams ventured to the Western Ghats of India, where the exposed layers of cooled lava stretch over 1,600 meters thick. Each team applied distinct methods. Sprain’s group focused on measuring how mineral temperatures in the lava dropped after eruptions, while Schoene’s team dated zircons—tiny, durable crystals found in sediment layers between lava flows.

These zircons arrived from distant volcanoes, carried by ash clouds, and were buried by new lava flows. By dating when the crystals were sealed in, the team could pinpoint the timing of each eruption phase. Their findings highlight how difficult it is to resolve the timeline of events spanning hundreds of thousands of years.

“If the 4.54 billion years of Earth’s history were compressed into a calendar year,” one researcher explained, “these volcanic and impact events would occur within just a few minutes.”

This precision has become increasingly possible thanks to improved geochronology tools, which can now date some rocks to within tens of thousands of years.

Still No Clear Culprit

Even with this new clarity, contradictions remain. Schoene’s team identified the largest lava flow—the Poladpur Formation, totaling nearly 146,000 cubic kilometers—as occurring before the asteroid impact. But Sprain’s team dated the same layer as erupting after the asteroid hit.

Whether the Poladpur Formation occurred before or after the Chicxulub impact has significant implications. If it came before, it could have contributed to the environmental stress that weakened ecosystems. If it came after, it might have shaped the planet’s recovery—or even been triggered by the impact itself.

This ambiguity underscores how difficult it is to assign blame for a mass extinction that occurred on overlapping geological timelines. As Paul Wignall, a paleontologist from the University of Leeds, commented, “Now that the calendar is more precise, it’s worse, in a way, because it shows how close these events are, to the point where you just can’t tell who’s responsible.”

Still, both teams have agreed to collaborate further and continue refining their data. The history of this debate runs deep—Berkeley was once home to Luis and Walter Alvarez, who first proposed the asteroid theory, while Gerta Keller of Princeton, co-author of the new study, has long argued that volcanic activity alone could explain the extinction.