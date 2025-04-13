This Color You Might Love Doesn’t Exist. Here’s What’s Really Going On

A recent claim by scientists has stunned the internet: one color we all know and love doesn’t technically exist. Despite its widespread popularity and cultural significance, researchers say it’s merely a trick played by our brains — and the science behind it is as bizarre as it is fascinating.

Why Purple Defies The Spectrum?

Colors like red, green, or blue exist on the visible light spectrum — each corresponding to a specific wavelength of light. When sunlight passes through a prism or a raindrop, we see this spectrum in the form of a rainbow, containing red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

But purple? It’s not in the rainbow. It has no distinct wavelength. That’s because purple is a non-spectral color, meaning it doesn’t appear in the natural order of colors split by light. It’s not part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

According to Unilad, instead, our brain creates purple by mixing red and blue light. As the article puts it, “The popular color is in fact what you see when red and blue wavelengths are spotted in the same place and clash,” the article noted. This sensory fusion generates a color that doesn’t technically exist in nature, at least not in the way other colors do.

Your Brain Is Inventing Colors

The human visual system is capable of incredible perception feats. When it detects both red and blue light at the same time, instead of seeing them side by side or layered, the brain interprets the overlapping input as a completely new color: purple.

One Reddit user summed up the revelation: “Purple is often used to mean a mix of red and blue light, so it’s not something you can find in the rainbow. If you think that only colors in the rainbow (spectral colors) are real colors, then purple isn’t a real color.”

This trick of the mind is not unique to purple. Other colors we regularly perceive — like seafoam green or burnt umber — are also non-spectral. They don’t correspond to a single wavelength but result from our brain blending multiple inputs.



Another Reddit comment added, “More than that, there’s a whole bunch of other colors that are non-spectral. They just happen to be similar enough to spectral colors that people call them by the same name. You aren’t going to be able to find a single wavelength of light that is ‘seafoam green’ or ‘burnt umber.”

Colors We Can’t Even See

The visible spectrum is just a slice of the electromagnetic range. Beyond violet lies ultraviolet, and beyond red is infrared. These wavelengths are invisible to the human eye, yet they’re real and detectable with the right instruments.

According to the European Space Agency, “We see our world in a huge variety of color. However, there are other ‘colors’ that our eyes can’t see, beyond red and violet, they are: infrared and ultraviolet.”

The agency further notes that images captured in infrared, ultraviolet, and visible light reveal that the rainbow doesn’t end where our eyes do.”Comparing these pictures, taken in these three ‘types of light’, the rainbow appears to extend far beyond the visible light.”