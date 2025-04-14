China Has Just Upset the Moon Race: Its Scientists Have Identified a Design Flaw in NASA’s Reactor

The space race is back in full force. This time, it’s not just about landing astronauts on the Moon; it’s about establishing a permanent lunar presence. Both the United States and China are vying for dominance in this new era of lunar exploration.

NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and build sustainable infrastructure, is now facing new challenges—particularly after Chinese scientists uncovered potential flaws in the NASA-designed Fission Surface Power (FSP) reactor.

NASA’s nuclear reactor: key to long-term lunar missions

One of the critical components of NASA’s lunar ambitions is its Fission Surface Power (FSP) reactor. This nuclear-powered system is designed to provide a stable and reliable power supply, crucial for the success of long-term lunar missions, especially during the Moon’s extended nights, which can last up to 14 Earth days.

The FSP reactor is built to generate 40 kilowatts of power, enough to keep vital systems and habitats operational, enabling a permanent human presence on the Moon. However, Chinese scientists, particularly from the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), have cast doubt on the FSP’s feasibility.

They point out several potential weaknesses in its design that could pose significant challenges for NASA. The reactor uses highly enriched uranium for fuel, which requires a heavy beryllium shield for radiation protection. This increases the overall mass of the reactor, making it more difficult and costly to transport to the lunar surface.

Another concern raised by the Chinese experts is that the uranium fuel used in the FSP is prone to swelling under radiation, which could significantly shorten the reactor’s operational lifespan. According to their analysis, the reactor might only function effectively for about eight years before the fuel degradation affects its efficiency.

China’s new approach: a more efficient reactor design

China has not only raised concerns but has also proposed a solution. The country’s engineers have developed an alternative design for a lunar nuclear reactor, inspired by both the American and Soviet reactor models, particularly the TOPAZ-II reactor developed in the Soviet Union. China’s new reactor design aims to address the shortcomings identified in NASA’s approach, presenting a potential alternative for powering future lunar missions.

Scaled-down model of Topaz reactor.

One of the major changes in China’s design involves the fuel rods. Instead of using cylindrical rods filled with uranium fuel, the Chinese design uses annular fuel rods—hollow rings filled with uranium dioxide pellets. These are encased in stainless steel, which not only provides better protection but also enhances the heat dissipation process. This configuration is critical for improving the reactor’s overall efficiency and reducing the risks associated with fuel swelling and premature wear.

Additionally, China’s new reactor employs a more advanced liquid metal cooling system, using a sodium-potassium alloy (NaK-78) to keep the reactor temperature below 600°C. This cooling system is designed to circulate around the fuel rods, preventing the reactor from overheating and ensuring it operates safely over extended periods.

Safety and control mechanisms: addressing potential risks

One of the key improvements in the Chinese reactor design is its sophisticated control mechanisms. While NASA’s reactor is equipped with relatively basic control systems, Chinese engineers have completely overhauled this aspect of their design.

The new control systems would allow for better management of critical situations, especially in case of unexpected anomalies. This is particularly important for lunar missions, where human crews will be far from Earth-based assistance and will need a reactor that can operate independently with minimal risk.

By implementing more advanced safety features, China aims to ensure that its reactor can handle extreme conditions and remain reliable for longer periods, offering better protection against potential issues that could jeopardize the integrity of lunar operations.

With these technological innovations, China has positioned itself as a serious contender in the race to establish a permanent presence on the Moon. The alternative reactor design could potentially offer a more sustainable and efficient solution to the challenges of lunar power generation, providing China with a clear edge over NASA in this critical aspect of space exploration.