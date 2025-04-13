This Baby Was Born From A Robot — But There’s A Catch

A baby has been born through a groundbreaking process where nearly the entire in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure was performed by a machine, supervised remotely by a medical professional.

Automated Precision In A Complex Procedure

The system, developed by Jacques Cohen and colleagues at the New York-based biotech company Conceivable Life Sciences, automates 23 critical steps of the IVF process, specifically for intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

This method, often used to overcome male infertility, involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg. Traditionally, it demands high levels of manual precision and clinical judgment, making it vulnerable to human fatigue and distraction.

““They become tired and distracted sometimes, just like everybody else in most professions, so errors happen that can reduce [the] odds of fertilisation and births,” Cohen stated.

To minimize these errors, the new system allows an operator to initiate each automated step by pressing a button while monitoring a live video feed.

Artificial Intelligence To Select Sperm And Embryos

Among the machine’s innovative features is its use of AI models to assess and select optimal sperm and embryo candidates. It begins by identifying the healthiest sperm based on physical traits.

In a later step, it immobilizes them using laser pulses to their tails, making them easier to handle. Fertilization then proceeds with machine-assisted injection of sperm into donor eggs.

Another AI tool evaluates the resulting embryos by analyzing chromosome appearance. For the trial, five of eight donor eggs were assigned to the automated method, resulting in four embryos.

The remaining three eggs, fertilized manually, all developed into embryos. AI then chose the two top-quality embryos—both from the automated batch—for implantation consideration.

First Baby Trial And Successful Outcome

The couple who volunteered for the procedure had been struggling to conceive. The male partner’s sperm exhibited low motility, and the female partner could not produce viable eggs, prompting the use of donors.

The first embryo transfer was unsuccessful. However, the second attempt, also using an embryo created via automation, led to a healthy birth. Cohen was cautiously optimistic about the result, emphasizing that it’s too early to draw broad conclusions.

Can Automation Reshape Fertility Treatment?

Joyce Harper of University College London called the achievement an exciting proof-of-concept but pointed out that broader studies are necessary. She noted that only randomized clinical trials comparing manual and automated ICSI procedures will reveal the technology’s real effectiveness.

Automated IVF also presents financial challenges. As Harper noted, it may initially remain out of reach for many due to higher costs. Cohen remains confident that further development will make the system more accessible:

“As we optimise, standardise and refine the system, we expect the cost to the patient and clinic to decline.”

Although full automation is unlikely to fully replace human expertise, its potential to minimize errors and ensure consistency may position it as a key element in the future of IVF procedures.















