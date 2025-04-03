Atlantis Found? Sunken Island with Ancient Beaches Discovered

A fascinating discovery off the coast of Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, has unveiled a submerged mountain that may be linked to the ancient legend of Atlantis.



According to Live Science, this underwater seamount, named Mount Los Atlantes, could hold the key to understanding the mythological story of a once-great civilization lost beneath the waves.

The Discovery of Mount Los Atlantes

Scientists from Spain have made a groundbreaking finding during their exploration of the seabed in the Atlantic Ocean. Using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), researchers discovered a seamount with three inactive volcanoes at depths ranging between 330 and 8,200 feet (100 to 2,500 meters).

The seamount, named Mount Los Atlantes, spans an impressive 31 miles (50 kilometers) in diameter, with its base situated approximately 1.4 miles (2.3 kilometers) below the ocean’s surface.

The area, located off the eastern coast of Lanzarote, forms part of the Canary Islands. During the Eocene epoch, about 56 to 34 million years ago, this seamount would have been a series of islands above the ocean’s surface. However, due to volcanic activity, these islands slowly sank into the ocean, leaving behind traces of their existence beneath the water.

The Link to the Atlantis Legend

According to Plato’s writings, Atlantis was a powerful and advanced society that was eventually submerged beneath the sea as a divine punishment for its citizens’ immorality. The team’s discovery of a submerged landmass with historical geological processes similar to the Atlantis myth adds a new layer of intrigue to this ancient tale.

Luis Somoza, a geologist with the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC) and head of the project, remarked, “This could be the origin of the Atlantis legend.” He went on to explain that the islands of Mount Los Atlantes : “They were islands in the past and they have sunk, they are still sinking, as the legend of Atlantis tells”.

Scientists have identified various features of the once-existent islands, including beaches, cliffs, and sand dunes. These features remain visible on the flat summit of the seamount. Interestingly, some of these beaches sit just 200 feet (60 meters) below the ocean’s surface.

The Volcanic Activity Behind the Sinking Islands

The islands that once stood above the surface of the ocean were the result of volcanic activity. Over millions of years, the volcanoes on the seamount erupted, expelling lava that eventually solidified into dense rock formations.

As these volcanic rocks became more compact and heavier, the islands began to sink beneath the ocean’s surface. During the last ice age, when sea levels were much lower than they are today, the volcanic peaks would have emerged again, becoming islands once more.

For Somoza and his team, studying these geological processes offers valuable insight into Earth’s dynamic geological history.

Continuing Research and Future Exploration

While the discovery of Mount Los Atlantes is an exciting one, the team of scientists is not finished yet. They plan to analyze samples collected from the seamount in order to date the volcanic rocks and determine when the islands began to sink.

This research will offer crucial insights into the geological timeline of the area and could further clarify the potential link between the submerged mountain and the Atlantis legend.