Astronomers Detect Methane in Closest T Dwarf, Unveiling New Secrets of These Mysterious Objects

Astronomers have detected methane in the atmosphere of the nearest T dwarf to Earth, WISEA J181006.18−101000.5, shedding light on the chemical composition and classification of this celestial body.

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting methane in the atmosphere of WISEA J181006.18−101000.5, the closest T dwarf to Earth, located just 29 light years away. This exciting revelation, reported in a study published on March 28, 2025, in arXiv, is the result of observations taken using the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC), one of the world’s most powerful telescopes.

WISEA J181006.18−101000.5, or WISE1810, is a metal-poor T dwarf with an effective temperature between 800 and 1,300 K. Although it was initially thought to be classified as an L-type dwarf, the detection of methane has confirmed its status as a T dwarf. This discovery adds a crucial piece to our understanding of these intriguing celestial bodies, which lie between planets and stars in mass and temperature.

Details of the Discovery

Using the Espectrografo Multiobjeto Infra-Rojo (EMIR) on the GTC, the research team led by Jerry Zhang of the University of La Laguna, Spain, made the clear detection of methane in the atmosphere of WISE1810. This finding contradicts earlier studies that suggested the object might belong to a different class, namely L-type dwarfs. The detection of methane—an essential molecule that characterizes T dwarfs—has now confirmed the object’s true nature.

WISE1810, with a radius approximately 0.65 times that of Jupiter and a mass 17 times heavier than Jupiter, is located within the range of objects that are cooler and less luminous than stars. This detection of methane further supports the T-dwarf classification, as methane is a defining characteristic of this subclass. The study also revealed no evidence of carbon monoxide or potassium in its atmosphere, which provided further insights into its unique chemical composition.

Images of the position of WISE1810 on 21 July 2024 from GTC/EMIR in the J, H and Ks bands. The object is marked with a red circle. The field of view of each image is 45′′×45′′. North is up and East left. Credit: arXiv (2025). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2503.22289

Broader Implications for Understanding Substellar Objects

The discovery of methane in WISE1810’s atmosphere has significant implications for the study of substellar objects and their place in the broader context of the universe. T dwarfs like WISE1810 occupy a unique position between stars and planets, making them valuable targets for studying the formation and evolution of celestial bodies. Understanding T dwarfs is crucial for refining models of how planets and stars form, as they share characteristics with both.
Moreover, these objects could provide clues about the early conditions of the solar system and the formation of planetary systems. The study of such objects will also help astronomers improve methods for detecting and characterizing exoplanets, as the tools used to study brown dwarfs like WISE1810 can be adapted for the study of planets orbiting other stars.
By continuing to investigate objects like WISE1810, astronomers hope to answer fundamental questions about the conditions for life and the potential for habitable environments on planets orbiting stars in our galaxy.
