Astronomers Detect Methane in Closest T Dwarf, Unveiling New Secrets of These Mysterious Objects

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting methane in the atmosphere of WISEA J181006.18−101000.5, the closest T dwarf to Earth, located just 29 light years away. This exciting revelation, reported in a study published on March 28, 2025, in arXiv, is the result of observations taken using the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC), one of the world’s most powerful telescopes.

WISEA J181006.18−101000.5, or WISE1810, is a metal-poor T dwarf with an effective temperature between 800 and 1,300 K. Although it was initially thought to be classified as an L-type dwarf, the detection of methane has confirmed its status as a T dwarf. This discovery adds a crucial piece to our understanding of these intriguing celestial bodies, which lie between planets and stars in mass and temperature.

Details of the Discovery

Using the Espectrografo Multiobjeto Infra-Rojo (EMIR) on the GTC, the research team led by Jerry Zhang of the University of La Laguna, Spain, made the clear detection of methane in the atmosphere of WISE1810. This finding contradicts earlier studies that suggested the object might belong to a different class, namely L-type dwarfs. The detection of methane—an essential molecule that characterizes T dwarfs—has now confirmed the object’s true nature.

WISE1810, with a radius approximately 0.65 times that of Jupiter and a mass 17 times heavier than Jupiter, is located within the range of objects that are cooler and less luminous than stars. This detection of methane further supports the T-dwarf classification, as methane is a defining characteristic of this subclass. The study also revealed no evidence of carbon monoxide or potassium in its atmosphere, which provided further insights into its unique chemical composition.