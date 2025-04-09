Archaeologists Suggest Ancient Egyptians Built the Great Pyramids Using an Ancient High-Tech Machine

The Great Pyramids of Egypt have been the source of fascination and mysticism for generations, with their daunting structures confounding historians as well as engineers. Though there are varied speculations regarding how these architectural wonders were built, the precise methods are still unknown.

One new revolutionary theory, however, is that the ancient Egyptians possibly used an unexpected but highly advanced method of building the Step Pyramid of Djoser: hydraulic-powered lifts.

A New Theory that Will Overturn Traditional Concepts

For decades, experts have assumed that the great stones making up the pyramids were moved using ramps, levers, and human labor. Recent research, published in PLOS ONE on August 5, however, disagrees with conventional wisdom, speculating that water-powered engineering may have dominated the construction process.

In the research, conducted by Xavier Landreau at the French CEA Paleotechnic Institute, hydraulic lifts fueled by water in adjacent canals may have been the major means of raising such massive stones higher up.

The study centers on the Step Pyramid of Djoser, constructed c. 2680 BCE. This is one of the earliest and most important of what would be an eventual genre of monuments built using an innovative system based on water-powered hydraulic lifts.

By utilizing the power of water in guided channels within the structure, the Egyptians might have been able to lift weighty stone blocks with significantly less effort than had been previously conceived.

On the possible use of hydraulic force to assist with building the step pyramid of saqqara.

How Hydraulic Lifts could have functioned

The hydraulic lifts’ theory is innovative as well as logical. In the research, it is believed that two shafts in the Step Pyramid can be considered as water channels. As water would enter such channels, it would power the buoyancy-based lift system. It would lift big, heavyweight limestone blocks on massive platforms, making it easy for them to be moved into position as compared to ramps or scaffolding.

The system for pumping water is thought to have been sourced from the annual flooding of the Nile, whose natural, renewable power source would be harnessed for the task. Research is also drawn towards an enigmatic structure, the Gisr el-Mudir enclosure, as possibly the check dam designed to gather water, making it suitable for the pumping action.

There would have been a water treatment plant close to the pyramid that would have enabled sediment trapping before it flowed into the hydraulic pipes, for their smooth functioning.

a map of the area featuring the water course to the Step Pyramid; bottom – a diagram of the identified building process. ((Landreau et all/PLOS ONE))

A New Chapter in Egyptology

The team of researchers refers to this hydraulic building technique as “volcano construction” in which water pressure pushes stones successively higher within the structure of the pyramid.

If this were supported by other research, it would be the first known use of hydraulic technology in the construction of monumental stone, a breakthrough for Egyptology.

While the theory is not entirely rejecting the use of ramps as well as other conventional means, it posits that the use of hydraulic lifts would have greatly facilitated the construction process in the presence of water supply.

The discovery opens great possibilities for reinterpreting how the ancient Egyptians built their pyramids, demonstrating their sophisticated grasp of hydraulics as well as engineering.

Although this hypothesis is in its nascent form, its ramifications are extensive. If additional research upholds the hydraulic lift hypothesis, it might transform our perceptions of the technological abilities of the ancient Egyptians entirely.

The presence of water-based engineering in the pyramid compound would be an astonishing addition to the mounting evidence that the Egyptians were considerably more advanced than previously known.