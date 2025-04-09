Archaeologists Suggest Ancient Egyptians Built the Great Pyramids Using an Ancient High-Tech Machine

The Great Pyramids of Egypt have been the source of fascination and mysticism for generations, with their daunting structures confounding historians as well as engineers. Though there are varied speculations regarding how these architectural wonders were built, the precise methods are still unknown.
One new revolutionary theory, however, is that the ancient Egyptians possibly used an unexpected but highly advanced method of building the Step Pyramid of Djoser: hydraulic-powered lifts.
A New Theory that Will Overturn Traditional Concepts
For decades, experts have assumed that the great stones making up the pyramids were moved using ramps, levers, and human labor. Recent research, published in PLOS ONE on August 5, however, disagrees with conventional wisdom, speculating that water-powered engineering may have dominated the construction process.
In the research, conducted by Xavier Landreau at the French CEA Paleotechnic Institute, hydraulic lifts fueled by water in adjacent canals may have been the major means of raising such massive stones higher up.
The study centers on the Step Pyramid of Djoser, constructed c. 2680 BCE. This is one of the earliest and most important of what would be an eventual genre of monuments built using an innovative system based on water-powered hydraulic lifts.
By utilizing the power of water in guided channels within the structure, the Egyptians might have been able to lift weighty stone blocks with significantly less effort than had been previously conceived.
How Hydraulic Lifts could have functioned
The hydraulic lifts’ theory is innovative as well as logical. In the research, it is believed that two shafts in the Step Pyramid can be considered as water channels. As water would enter such channels, it would power the buoyancy-based lift system. It would lift big, heavyweight limestone blocks on massive platforms, making it easy for them to be moved into position as compared to ramps or scaffolding.
The system for pumping water is thought to have been sourced from the annual flooding of the Nile, whose natural, renewable power source would be harnessed for the task. Research is also drawn towards an enigmatic structure, the Gisr el-Mudir enclosure, as possibly the check dam designed to gather water, making it suitable for the pumping action.
There would have been a water treatment plant close to the pyramid that would have enabled sediment trapping before it flowed into the hydraulic pipes, for their smooth functioning.
A New Chapter in Egyptology
The team of researchers refers to this hydraulic building technique as “volcano construction” in which water pressure pushes stones successively higher within the structure of the pyramid.
If this were supported by other research, it would be the first known use of hydraulic technology in the construction of monumental stone, a breakthrough for Egyptology.
While the theory is not entirely rejecting the use of ramps as well as other conventional means, it posits that the use of hydraulic lifts would have greatly facilitated the construction process in the presence of water supply.
The discovery opens great possibilities for reinterpreting how the ancient Egyptians built their pyramids, demonstrating their sophisticated grasp of hydraulics as well as engineering.
Although this hypothesis is in its nascent form, its ramifications are extensive. If additional research upholds the hydraulic lift hypothesis, it might transform our perceptions of the technological abilities of the ancient Egyptians entirely.
The presence of water-based engineering in the pyramid compound would be an astonishing addition to the mounting evidence that the Egyptians were considerably more advanced than previously known.
13 thoughts on “Archaeologists Suggest Ancient Egyptians Built the Great Pyramids Using an Ancient High-Tech Machine”
Is there really not enough information out there yet to know that Extraterrestrials are largely responsible for constructing the pyramids?
It’s dumb how they’re using words like “theory” and “discovery” interchangeably.
No they don’t, this is ancient aliens level propaganda.
A truely novel hypothesis!
If it flows it goes!
The egyptians didnt build the great pyramid, they inherited it along with all the other precise structures and then copied them in less precise fashions. They also were more responsible for damage to those more precise structures than anything as they quarried them and left graffiti on them.
Another theory. Don’t believe it
So great technology but yet using only scalpels to cut the blocks. …
I don’t care what they say I don’t think we will ever know no matter how they moved them I want to know how they make statues out of stuff that it takes diamond tip cutting equipment and they did a lot of stuff with one stone never missing up and perfect and also the pyramids are perfectly set tell me how they did that??? And it ain’t no chisels…
This talks about the the external matcha ice of construction only. Engineering design especially internal is still the mystery.
They carried the mortar up and made bricks one on top the other, you dont carry the entire brick up. Same way you build skyscraper, material goes up and you build another level this is basic construction knowledge, no aliens required, some scientists need to get their head out of the sky and back in the sand.
People… I have the answer
Egyptians used molds. Doesn’t it make sense to start with a 4 sided mold, pour sand into it, compact it with water and then heat it to make a stone. Then all you have to do remove the sides and only have to put 3 sides onto the next mold and use the edge of the other brick to act as a side. You can demold it and keep moving up the molds as you go. And as the the holes in the stones, the Egypt’s carved the trees to be straight and true and then places them into the molds, packed the stand around it, heated the sand and then after the stone was hardened from the heat, they burned out the tree..
Fack I’m a genius..
Seriously? None of these structures were built solely by man or woman. There was and still are worlds of superior beings involved in this technology.
Those researchers failed to realize how hydraulics actually works. In order for the Nile River flooding to have been able to have enough pressure to lift anything up to the top of the pyramids, the Nile would have to flood at least as high as the pyramid itself.
Now, if the ancient Egyptians had some ability to pump water up those shafts, that would be a different story. Find the ancient pumps that they used & I might believe hydraulics was the method used to lift those blocks. But the river itself didn’t push water up any higher than itself!