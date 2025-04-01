April’s Night Sky to Dazzle With Two Meteor Showers, Rare Planet Alignments, and a Celestial Marathon

Get ready to look up—April is shaping up to deliver some of the most dazzling night skies of the year, with two overlapping meteor showers, planetary alignments, and even a cosmic endurance test known as the Messier marathon lighting up the heavens.

As reported by Gothamist, the month’s celestial lineup offers a rare blend of shooting stars, deep-sky challenges, and planet-moon pairings that will be visible to both seasoned astronomers and casual stargazers alike. For skywatchers across the Northern Hemisphere, it’s a chance to witness some of the most dynamic and photogenic moments the night sky has to offer—whether through a telescope or just with the naked eye.

Double Meteor Showers Light Up the Sky

From April 20 to 26, two meteor showers—the Lyrids and the Eta Aquarids—will streak across the sky simultaneously, offering skywatchers a rare chance to catch fireballs from two comets in one week.

The Lyrids, which begin on April 17 and peak on April 22, will produce up to 18 meteors per hour, traveling at nearly 100,000 miles per hour. These meteors are fragments of Comet Thatcher, and they often end in brilliant fireballs that flash across the night.

The Eta Aquarids, active from April 20 to May 21, will build momentum as the Lyrids fade, eventually producing up to 50 meteors per hour. Their high speed—about 150,000 miles per hour—can leave glowing trails that last for seconds or even minutes. These meteors are the dusty remnants of Halley’s Comet.

According to astrophysicist Jackie Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History, the six-day overlap creates an ideal viewing opportunity: “If you like seeing fireballs… then you’ve got a good chance.”

A Marathon for the Celestial Obsessed

April is also prime time for the Messier marathon, an annual astronomical challenge where stargazers race to spot all 110 celestial objects cataloged by 18th-century astronomer Charles Messier—all in one night.

The list includes iconic deep-space targets like the Orion Nebula, the Pleiades, and the Andromeda Galaxy. The marathon kicks off just after sunset and continues into the early morning, testing both endurance and telescope skills.

“They call it a marathon because you’re locating all of these 110 objects within the span of a few hours,” said NASA space ambassador Kat Troche.

Planet-Moon Pairings and a Stunning Sky Show

New Yorkers and Northern Hemisphere observers can also enjoy a series of planetary close encounters this month—no telescope required.

April 1: The Pleiades star cluster appears near the Moon

April 2: The Moon aligns with Jupiter

April 5, 10–12: The Moon and Mars come together, joined by the twin stars Castor and Pollux in Gemini

“They’re going to form a line, and it is going to look really pretty,” said Faherty, who noted the visual will stand out even against the backdrop of Orion’s Belt.