April Brings a Stunning Lunar Show: Don’t Miss the Full Pink Moon Visible Across the U.S.

The Full Pink Moon, set to rise on Saturday, April 12, marks the arrival of spring and plays a key role in determining the date of Easter. Known as the Paschal Moon, it’s the first full moon of the season, which sets the timing for Easter Sunday each year. Despite its name, the Pink Moon doesn’t actually appear pink; it is named after creeping phlox (or moss pink), a vibrant wildflower that blooms in early spring across North America. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this name has been used for centuries, drawing from the seasonal connection between the blooming of the flower and the moon’s appearance.

The Pink Moon carries deep cultural significance, symbolizing rebirth, growth, and spiritual renewal. In both Christian and pagan traditions, it represents a transition in seasons, connecting the lunar cycle with nature’s rhythms.

When and Where to See the Full Pink Moon

The Full Pink Moon will reach its peak illumination on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8:22 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), which corresponds to April 13, 2025, at 00:22 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). This moon will occur just before it reaches apogee—the point when the Moon is farthest from Earth—on April 13, 2025, at 6:49 p.m. EDT. This means that the full moon will be classified as a micromoon, appearing slightly smaller and dimmer than usual due to its greater distance from Earth.

To get the best view, head to an open area with an unobstructed view of the horizon. The moon will rise in the east and as it climbs higher in the sky, you’ll witness an optical phenomenon known as the Moon illusion. This occurs when the moon is near the horizon, making it appear much larger and more striking than when it’s higher in the sky. While the micromoon will appear somewhat smaller than usual, the Moon illusion will still make it a visually spectacular event.

If the skies are clear, you may also see the moon take on a golden hue as it rises, making this full moon even more captivating.

The Pink Moon’s Role in Setting the Date for Easter

One of the most fascinating aspects of April’s Full Pink Moon is its influence on determining the date of Easter. This full moon is known as the Paschal Moon, and it marks the first full moon of spring. In the Christian tradition, Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon. Because the Paschal Moon always occurs in the spring, it serves as a way to keep Easter’s timing aligned with the changing seasons.

The Pink Moon is important because it’s this very full moon that marks the start of the ecclesiastical lunar cycle used to calculate Easter. The date of Easter shifts every year because it is tied to the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. In 2025, Easter Sunday falls on April 13, one day after the full moon reaches its peak. This connection between the moon and Easter reflects the ancient understanding of lunar cycles as guiding forces in religious and agricultural life.

For many, the Pink Moon marks not just a seasonal transition but also a spiritual one. In various cultures, full moons are times of rituals, prayers, and ceremonies. In Christianity, the Paschal Moon’s proximity to Easter reflects themes of resurrection, renewal, and hope.

Why Is It Called the Pink Moon?

The name Pink Moon is a bit of a misnomer. While it evokes images of a colorful moon, the reality is that the Pink Moon will look as white and bright as any other full moon. The name actually comes from the Phlox subulata, or moss pink, a wildflower that blooms in early spring. This flower’s vibrant color is linked to the arrival of spring and the Pink Moon’s timing, which coincides with the seasonal rebirth of nature.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac and other cultural sources give a variety of names for full moons, each one symbolizing different aspects of nature and life during that month. For instance, Native American tribes have their own names for the full moon, such as the Breaking Ice Moon (for melting ice in early spring) and Frog Moon (representing the return of frogs). These names tie the full moon to the natural world’s cycles, from the thawing of the Earth to the renewal of life.