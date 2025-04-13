Buried For 3,000 Years — Was This Ancient Village Actually A Secret Military Base?

A recent archaeological discovery at Kom el-Nugus, just west of Alexandria, is shaking up long-held beliefs about the Egyptian Nile Delta. Beneath the known Hellenistic ruins, researchers have uncovered a Ramesside settlement that may change how we understand Egypt’s northern frontier during the New Kingdom.

A Surprise Beneath Centuries of Ruins

Located 43 kilometers west of Alexandria, the site sits between the Mediterranean Sea and Lake Mariout. While excavations began over a decade ago, only recently have archaeologists uncovered older layers dating back to the time of Seti II and Ramesses II.



These findings challenge the assumption that this zone was only first inhabited during the Hellenistic era (332–31 BCE). According to Sylvain Dhennin of the University of Lyon, who is part of the international team leading the excavation, the discovery is “exceptional,” not merely for its age but for its implications.

“These periods are well-known for being very rich,” he said—referring to the time when pharaohs like Akhenaten, Tutankhamun, and Ramesses II ruled over one of the most influential civilizations in history.

Credit: S. Dhennin

Wine, Religion, And Power In The Nile Delta

Archaeologists believe the settlement may have been an agricultural outpost, possibly involved in wine production. Among the standout finds are a jar seal bearing the name of Meritaten, daughter of Akhenaten and Nefertiti, and blocks from a temple dedicated to Ramesses II. The site also includes fragments of private chapels, suggesting both religious and economic functions.

A Foothold In The Delta Frontier

The mudbrick architecture, organized around a central street with drainage systems, reveals a settlement that was built, used, and rebuilt across centuries. The discovery of fortification elements and its strategic placement hint that Kom el-Nugus could have served as a military or seasonal administrative hub, a rare example in the western Nile Delta.

This Ancient Village Survived The Ages?

Despite heavy remodeling during the Hellenistic period, including the construction of a large temple and defensive walls, significant Ramesside structures survived, allowing archaeologists to piece together its original layout. These overlapping layers of history illustrate how ancient Egyptians reused and repurposed sacred and functional spaces over time.

Credit: Pollin / Institut Français d’Archéologie Orientale

On The Trail Of Egypt’s Northern Secrets

The project, led by Sylvain Dhennin and supported by the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology and the CNRS, will continue exploring the site. The ultimate goal is to determine the name, purpose, and exact timeline of the settlement. So far, evidence suggests intermittent use, perhaps echoing the seasonal nature of other military camps in Egypt’s empire.

This discovery doesn’t just deepen our understanding of the New Kingdom. It expands the map of ancient Egypt’s reach—showing how much of its legacy still lies buried, waiting to challenge everything we thought we knew.